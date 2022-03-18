Catalina DuBois's newly released "Infinity: The Sands of Time" is an engaging tale of star-crossed lovers across time and space

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Infinity: The Sands of Time": an enjoyable romance with layers of suspense and historical drama. "Infinity: The Sands of Time" is the creation of published author Catalina DuBois, a loving wife and mother who first published at the age of eleven.

DuBois shares, "Sara and Matthaios are two star-crossed lovers with one ancient curse. Never miss a moment of this reincarnation series.

"Part 1: The Fifth Bride of Pharaoh

"Sara, princess of Nubia, must wed the all-powerful Pharaoh of Egypt. Matthaios, a slave from a distant land, is assigned to serve this foreign beauty. He doesn't understand why Sara should be the fifth wife of any man. If Matthaios were pharaoh, he would place the world at her feet, but it isn't his place to question such matters. With a conflicted heart, he accepts his duties, but what happens when Sara decides she'd rather be the only love of a slave than the fifth bride of Pharaoh?

"Part 2: A Crown of Golden Leaves

"Sara becomes torn between love and duty when she is chosen by the gods to assassinate the father of her beloved. Emperor Titus is the most ruthless villain in the world. Killing him seems to be her only option, but she discovers there is so much more to the tyrant than meets the eye. Titus takes Sara on a journey through his dark and twisted past and shows her the true burden of his crown of golden leaves. Can she follow through with his murder?

"Part 3: Quest for the Holy Grail

"Sarah struggles to conform to her husband's European culture while fighting to keep her own. She and Sir Matthew Galahad were married as children without their consent. They form a bond despite their forced union. When tragedy strikes, Matthew becomes desperate to save a woman he didn't choose and never thought he would love. He embarks on a perilous mission to retrieve a fabled chalice. With the help of Prince Arthur and the knights, Matthew battles mythical beasts and unimaginable horrors in his quest for the Holy Grail."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catalina DuBois's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers root for a love that would defy a king.

DuBois presents a compelling fiction that will have readers racing to see if love will conquer all.

Consumers can purchase "Infinity: The Sands of Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

