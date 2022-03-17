Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Size In APAC To Grow By USD 20.05 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Airport Ground Handling Systems Market in APAC by Mode and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 46.90% in 2022 and a decelerating CAGR of 20.09% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by mode (independent GHPs and self-handling) and geography (China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC).
Vendor Insights and Scope
The airport ground handling systems market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ADELTE Group SL, Cavotec SA, IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mototok International GmbH, SATS Ltd., Swissport International AG, The Emirates Group, Transworld Aviation FZE, and Tronair Inc., among others.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Airport Ground Handling Systems Market in APAC size
- Airport Ground Handling Systems Market in APAC trends
- Airport Ground Handling Systems Market in APAC industry analysis
Geographical Market Analysis
Rest of APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in airport ground handling systems market in APAC during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in China and India.
Key Segment Analysis
The airport ground handling systems market share growth in APAC by the independent GHPs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ground handling providers are a collection of professionals who service an aircraft when it is on the ground. Hence the market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the airport ground handling systems market in APAC. This is primarily due to economic and demographic growth as well as the introduction of low-cost airlines offering competitive fares. Airlines have expanded their fleet sizes to meet the expanding demand for air travel, as passenger traffic has increased. This will increase the demand for airport ground handling systems to support ground operations during the forecast period.
The ground handling incidents will challenge the airport ground handling systems market in APAC during the forecast period. Ground handlers must coordinate various activities in a small space in a short amount of time. Ground handling events are on the rise across the world, leading to personnel injuries and aircraft and property damage. This will act as a challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist airport ground handling systems market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the airport ground handling systems market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the airport ground handling systems market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground handling systems market vendors in APAC
Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Scope in APAC
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.09%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 20.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
46.90
Regional analysis
APAC
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ADELTE Group SL, Cavotec SA, IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mototok International GmbH, SATS Ltd., Swissport International AG, The Emirates Group, Transworld Aviation FZE, and Tronair Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Aftermarket and service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Mode
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21: Mode - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Mode
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Mode
5.3 Independent GHPs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Independent GHPs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Independent GHPs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Self-handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Self-handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: Self-handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing air passenger traffic
8.1.2 Increasing government regulations for safety and security
8.1.3 Growing demand for improved operational efficiency
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Ground handling incidents
8.2.2 Shortage of skilled workforce
8.2.3 Increasing initial setup cost
Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Technological advancements
8.3.2 Increasing privatization of airports
8.3.3 Construction of new airports
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 44: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ADELTE Group SL
Exhibit 46: ADELTE Group SL - Overview
Exhibit 47: ADELTE Group SL - Product and service
Exhibit 48: ADELTE Group SL - Key offerings
10.4 Cavotec SA
Exhibit 49: Cavotec SA - Overview
Exhibit 50: Cavotec SA - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Cavotec SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Cavotec SA - Segment focus
10.5 IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 53: IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 54: IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 John Bean Technologies Corp.
Exhibit 56: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 57: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 Mototok International GmbH
Exhibit 60: Mototok International GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 61: Mototok International GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Mototok International GmbH - Key offerings
10.8 SATS Ltd.
Exhibit 63: SATS Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 64: SATS Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: SATS Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Swissport International AG
Exhibit 66: Swissport International AG - Overview
Exhibit 67: Swissport International AG - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Swissport International AG - Key offerings
10.10 The Emirates Group
Exhibit 69: The Emirates Group - Overview
Exhibit 70: The Emirates Group - Business segments
Exhibit 71: The Emirates Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: The Emirates Group - Segment focus
10.11 Transworld Aviation FZE
Exhibit 73: Transworld Aviation FZE - Overview
Exhibit 74: Transworld Aviation FZE - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Transworld Aviation FZE - Key offerings
10.12 Tronair
Exhibit 76: Tronair Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Tronair Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Tronair Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
