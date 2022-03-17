TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST.H")

[formerly Bessor Minerals Inc. ("BST")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 21, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of March 21, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BST to BST.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 16, 2022, the following Trading Symbol should have read as follows:

Effective at opening on Friday, March 18, 2022, the common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Alberta)



Capitalization: 7,270,165 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated

March 10, 2022 of which 6,871,000 Warrants are issued

and outstanding.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SOIL.WT.A (new) CUSIP Number: 80412L 18 0 (new)

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $4.00 per share and will expire at 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on March 10, 2025.

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated March 16, 2022, the Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering announced on February 17, 2022 and Private Placement announced on February 28, 2022. For more information, refer to the Company's closing press release dated March 10, 2022.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

CVW CLEANTECH INC. ("CVW")

[formerly TITANIUM CORPORATION INC. ("TIC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the shareholders' resolution passed on March 8, 2022 and the directors' resolution passed on March 9, 2022 , the Company has changed its name as follows: CVW CLEANTECH INC. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 21, 2022, the common shares of CVW Cleantech Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Titanium Corporation Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and quarrying (Except Oil & Gas)' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

113,480,791 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CVW (new) CUSIP Number: 12670M 10 5 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:



NAPIER VENTURES INC. ("NAP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, March 21, 2022, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

________________________________________

22/03/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,036,034 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 5,018,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,018,017 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration and purchase option agreement dated October 8, 2021, as amended, (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Marcela Ines Casini and Rodrigo Castañeda Nordmann (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the 2,370 hectare Rincon West and 15,857 hectare Pocitos properties located in the Salta Province of Argentina (the "Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Properties by (i) issuing 750,000 shares (paid), (ii) making USD$4.2 million in cash payments (of which, USD$150,000 has been paid) and (iii) issuing shares equivalent to CDN$500,000 over a one-year period. Any future share issuances will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a volume-weighted average price calculation and CDN$0.218 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2021, October 14, 2021 and March 16, 2022.

________________________________________

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 17, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 10, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 15, 2022, for gross proceeds of $10,349,896.50.

Agents: Cormark Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited



Offering: 8,414,550 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one warrant



Unit Price: $1.23 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at $1.60 per share for a

24-month period.



Agents' Warrants: 589,018 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase 589,018 shares at $ 1.23 per share for a 24-month period (Cormark as to 353,411 Agent's Warrants and Beacon as to 235,607 Agent's Warrants)

________________________________________

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:58 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,383,500 flow-through shares and 6,405,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $2.06 per flow-through share and $1.21 per non-flow-through share Number of Placees: 103 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Wexford Catalyst Trading Limited

(Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs) Y 1,403,053 Wexford Spectrum Trading Limited

(Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs) Y 1,582,167 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees) P 218,447 Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc. - $974,124.21 cash

Desjardins Securities Inc. - $382,594.74 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 17,058,338 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 26, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 16, 2024, subject to an accelerated expiry provision

such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares

is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of five

consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the

warrant holder in writing or via press release, reduce the

remaining exercise period applicable to the warrants to not

less than 30 days from the date of such notice. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,058,338 shares with 17,058,338 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 8, 2020.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,250,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 16, 2024, subject to an accelerated expiry provision

such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares

is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of five

consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the

warrant holder in writing or via press release, reduce the

remaining exercise period applicable to the warrants to not

less than 30 days from the date of such notice. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.155

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,500,666 shares with 4,250,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 29, 2021.

Shares for Debt:

# of Warrants: 962,334 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 16, 2024, subject to an accelerated expiry provision

such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares

is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of five

consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the

warrant holder in writing or via press release, reduce the

remaining exercise period applicable to the warrants to not

less than 30 days from the date of such notice. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a shares for debt settlement of 1,924,668 shares with 962,334 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 29, 2021.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 16, 2024, subject to an accelerated expiry provision

such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares

is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of five

consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the

warrant holder in writing or via press release, reduce the

remaining exercise period applicable to the warrants to not

less than 30 days from the date of such notice. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 6, 2021.

______________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 18,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 18,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Meridian LGH, LLC (Curtis Boisfontaine) Y 18,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on February 8, 2022 and February 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and the final tranche, respectively, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 26, 2022 between Houston Minerals Ltd. (David Mark George; the "Optionor") and Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the "Optionee") whereby the Optionor will grant an exclusive option to the Optionee to acquire a 100% undivided right, title and interest in and to the Chaco Bear and Ashton property. The Chao Bear property is located east of the Golden Triangle in northern British Columbia and the Ashton property is located near Lytton, British Columbia. There is a 2.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") payable to the Optionor, with the right to buy back 1.5% of the NSR with a cash payment of up to $18,000,000 depending on whether the Optionor files a qualifying technical report. The option is exercisable for a period of up to 10 years. Consideration payable to the Optionor is an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares on closing, $200,000 exploration work, and $2,500,000 payment for the property during the term of the option, which may be payable in common shares at a deemed price no less than $0.0825 per share. There are also annual advance royalty payments in the fifth through ninth years from closing in the amount of $400,000.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2021, January 31, 2022, and March 16, 2022.

________________________________________

NEW MEDIA CAPITAL 2.0 INC. ("NEME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 4, 2022 between Plurilock Security Inc. (the Company) and Integra Networks Corporation (the Vendor) whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. Consideration is $600,000 cash, 476,190 common shares and a possible further $400,000 of common shares, if milestones are met, issued at a deemed value of no less than $0.285 per share (maximum of 1,403,508 shares).

________________________________________

PROAM EXPLORATIONS CORPORATION ("PMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,385,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15, subject to an acceleration clause.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,385,000 shares with 3,385,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 8, 2020.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $300,000 and 200,000 common shares payable to Dundee

Goodman Merchant Partners, Clarus Securities Inc., and INFOR Financial

Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated March 11, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).



________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, March 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,862,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 2,431,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,431,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause







Number of Placees: 16 placees











Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $56,000 cash and 140,000 finder's warrants









Each non-transferrable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated March 14, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of common shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 to the Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended January 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of C$421,281 and US$5,281,572, as set out below.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and

TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C.

Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC



Offering: 1,199,516 common shares in aggregate during the period from November 1,

2021 to January 31, 2022



Share Price: Varying prices during the period from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$10,532 and US$132,039

in aggregate during the period from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus; Prospectus Supplement dated August 18, 2021 and the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. ("WGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2022; February 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

hare in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase

warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit.



Warrants: 5,000,000 Warrants to purchase 5,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 7 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units 49 North Resources Inc.



(Tom MacNeill) Y 1,425,000 Sharon MacNeill Y 714,286

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March, 8, 2022.

__________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

