Premium Denim Jeans Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premium Denim Jeans Market value is set to grow by USD 9.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Download Free Sample Report for more market drivers, segments, regional & vendor analysis to improve your business
Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:
One of the key factors driving growth in the premium denim jeans market is the innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible to compressions and stretches. The new jeans are comfortable to use because they are made of soft knitted denim. This also provides them with traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermoregulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the prices of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques.
Download Free sample Report for insights on the latest drivers that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025
The market is segmented by End-user (men, women, and children) and Distribution channel (offline and online).
The premium denim jeans market share growth by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.
Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
The market is segmented by Geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for premium denim jeans in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions.
The high purchasing power and enhanced living standards, along with the presence of many popular brands will facilitate the premium denim jeans market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions
The premium denim jeans market report offers information on several market vendors, including-
- 34 Heritage
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- BESTSELLER AS
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Giorgio Armani Spa
- Kontoor Brands Inc.
- Levi Strauss and Co.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- PVH Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market.
Request Free Sample Research Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news
Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 9.06 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.60
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 34 Heritage
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- BESTSELLER AS
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Giorgio Armani Spa
- Kontoor Brands Inc.
- Levi Strauss and Co.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- PVH Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.