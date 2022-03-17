NAI Announces Appointment of Clay Thelen as Chief Financial Officer

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Chief Financial Officer, Clay will lead NAI's Finance, Accounting, IT, and Human Resources operations globally. He brings valuable and extensive experience in the areas of acquisitions, capital markets, accounting, and financial planning and analysis, upon which he will draw to support NAI's aggressive growth plans. Leveraging NAI's partnerships, Clay will provide significant focus on external growth through acquisitions and will be a key liaison to all stakeholders.

Clay has held financial leadership positions throughout his career. Prior to joining NAI, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Agree Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, and at AJ Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm. Additionally, Clay held senior positions at Strategic Hotels and Resorts, an owner and operator of hospitality real estate. Clay began his career at Ernst & Young, LLP and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Clay holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Michigan State University, a Master of Science in Accounting from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"We are excited to welcome Clay to the Strategic Leadership Team as NAI's CFO. His solid background and deep capabilities provide a strong enhancement to our team. He is a key addition to support our continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions. Clay is the right partner to add given our continued growth and momentum," stated Jon Jensen, President and CEO of NAI.

Clay succeeds George Walter, who announced his retirement as part of a planned transition. Jensen noted, "I want to thank George for his years of service to NAI. George joined NAI in 2017 and his contributions are innumerable. George was instrumental in the selection and transition with Clay and we wish him and his family all the very best."

For more information, visit https://www.nai-group.com/

