The University of Arizona Global Campus Announces Rio Salado Scholarship Winners

Four Rio Salado Alumni and Two Faculty/Staff Members Chosen for Full-Program Scholarships
CHANDLER, Ariz., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is excited to announce the winners of its UAGC-Rio Salado Partnership Scholarships. UAGC awarded approximately $180,000 in full-program scholarships to six recipients – four alumni and two faculty/staff members. Recipients were chosen based on essay responses in their applications and their academic achievements.
"We are pleased to award these scholarships as a core part of our mission to make quality college education accessible to adult learners through online, flexible degree programs," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said.
The winners were honored at a ceremony held at the University of Arizona Global Campus headquarters in Chandler, AZ. Recipients shared their essays at the ceremony, each recipient's essay telling a unique story – of first-generation college students, overcoming obstacles, the pursuit of higher education and ambitions for the future. The six winners are:
- Michael Ander, Rio Salado graduate, working as a police officer and pursuing a BA in Social and Criminal Justice;
- Cristopher Camacho, Rio Salado graduate, working in the technology field and pursuing a BS in Computer Software Technology;
- Dyna Odylere Krigbaum, Rio Salado graduate, working in commercial real estate and pursuing a BA in Project Management;
- Ryan Quintana, Rio Salado graduate, working in human resources and pursuing a BA in Human Resources Management;
- Julie Tiene, Rio Salado full-time staff, working in business services and pursuing an MBA;
- Heather Tyler, Rio Salado full-time staff, working in academic affairs and pursuing a PhD. In Education
"We share our heart-felt thanks to UAGC for this scholarship program and the community outreach extended to scholars at Rio Salado, the Maricopa Community Colleges, and other educational institutions across the country," Rio Salado President Kate Smith said. "We truly appreciate our partnership with UAGC and are so proud to be a part of the journey of these amazing scholars."
The transfer partnership between UAGC and Rio Salado began in September 2020. Scholarship recipients can pursue degrees in more than 50 programs UAGC offers, including these seamless transfer pathways from Rio Salado College to UAGC, which give students an opportunity to earn up to 90-credit hours in transfer.
About University of Arizona Global Campus
The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. UAGC is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. UAGC is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.
About Rio Salado College
Rio Salado College is one of ten Maricopa Community Colleges and one of the largest online public community colleges in the nation, serving nearly 40,000 students annually with more than 23,000 online in 50 states and internationally. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Rio Salado offers 600+ online classes, 135+ degree and certificate programs and general education courses. The college also provides support for dual enrollment, military and incarcerated students and serves as the largest provider of adult education in Arizona.
SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.