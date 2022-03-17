Hospitality Market Size in the Netherlands to Grow by USD 5.30 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitality Market In The Netherlands by Type (Restaurants, Quick service, Accommodations, and Drinks sector) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hospitality market in the Netherlands between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.30 bn.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.

Accor SA, Bastion Hotelgroep B.V., Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Van der Valk, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type:

Restaurants:



The restaurants segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The rising preference for cheese, frozen foods, beef, fruits, pork, wine, and tree nut products by travelers is driving the growth of the restaurants sector.



Quick service



Accommodations



Drinks sector

Segmentation by tourist type:

International :

:

In terms of tourist type, the international segment generated maximum revenue in the market.





Tourism in the Netherlands is well developed, maintaining a strong tourist industry focused on the country's coast, culture, and history. Amsterdam and Rotterdam are the major destinations for foreign tourists traveling in Europe . In recent years, the number of tourists visiting this country has increased.

is well developed, maintaining a strong tourist industry focused on the country's coast, culture, and history. and are the major destinations for foreign tourists traveling in . In recent years, the number of tourists visiting this country has increased.

Domestic

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Hospitality Market in the Netherlands

Market Driver:

Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences:

The shifting preference for local and authentic experiences is driving the hospitality market growth in the Netherlands. Tourists are focusing more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which are considered to be one of the most important aspects of the hospitality market in the Netherlands.

Market Trend:

Increase in internet access and online testimonials:

Technological advances with respect to internet access and smartphones have disrupted the overall travel and tourism industry, which is expected to optimize the entire traveling process by making it more convenient for travelers to plan their vacations or trips.

Hospitality Market Scope in the Netherlands Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.25 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accor SA, Bastion Hotelgroep B.V., Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Van der Valk Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 05 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Hotels, resorts, and leisure

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Services

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 10: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 11: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 12: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 19: Type Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 20: Comparison by Type

5.3 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Quick service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Quick service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Quick service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Accommodations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Accommodations- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Accommodations- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Drinks sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Drinks secto - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Drinks secto- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Tourist type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Tourist type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Tourist type

Exhibit 31: Comparison by Tourist type

6.3 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Tourist type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Tourist type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences

8.1.2 Implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies

8.1.3 Tier-II cities of Netherlands to attract more investors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Difficulties in implementing tourism policies

8.2.2 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

8.2.3 Increased threat of terrorism

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in Internet access and online testimonials

8.3.2 Crowded Amsterdam to open up the opportunities for other cities of the Netherlands for development

8.3.3 Increasing investments in the hospitality industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accor SA

Exhibit 44: Accor SA - Overview

Exhibit 45: Accor SA - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Accor SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Accor SA - Segment focus

10.4 Bastion Hotelgroep B.V.

Exhibit 48: Bastion Hotelgroep B.V. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Bastion Hotelgroep B.V. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Bastion Hotelgroep B.V. - Key offerings

10.5 Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV

Exhibit 51: Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV - Overview

Exhibit 52: Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV - Key offerings

10.6 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 54: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 InterContinental Hotels Group

Exhibit 58: InterContinental Hotels Group - Overview

Exhibit 59: InterContinental Hotels Group - Business segments

Exhibit 60: InterContinental Hotels Group - Key offerings

10.8 Louvre Hotels Group

Exhibit 61: Louvre Hotels Group - Overview

Exhibit 62: Louvre Hotels Group - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Louvre Hotels Group - Key offerings

10.9 Marriott International Inc.

Exhibit 64: Marriott International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Marriott International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Marriott International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Marriott International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Minor International PCL

Exhibit 68: Minor International PCL - Overview

Exhibit 69: Minor International PCL - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Minor International PCL - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Minor International PCL - Segment focus

10.11 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Van der Valk

Exhibit 76: Van der Valk - Overview

Exhibit 77: Van der Valk - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Van der Valk - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

