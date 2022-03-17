ñol

Hospitality Market Size in the Netherlands to Grow by USD 5.30 billion | Technavio

by PRNewswire
March 17, 2022 8:00 PM

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitality Market In The Netherlands by Type (Restaurants, Quick service, Accommodations, and Drinks sector) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hospitality market in the Netherlands between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.30 bn.

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.

Accor SA, Bastion Hotelgroep B.V., Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Van der Valk, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by type: 
    • Restaurants: 
      • The restaurants segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
      • The rising preference for cheese, frozen foods, beef, fruits, pork, wine, and tree nut products by travelers is driving the growth of the restaurants sector.
    • Quick service
    • Accommodations
    • Drinks sector
  • Segmentation by tourist type:
    • International:
      • In terms of tourist type, the international segment generated maximum revenue in the market.
      • Tourism in the Netherlands is well developed, maintaining a strong tourist industry focused on the country's coast, culture, and history. Amsterdam and Rotterdam are the major destinations for foreign tourists traveling in Europe. In recent years, the number of tourists visiting this country has increased.
    • Domestic

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Hospitality Market in the Netherlands

  • Market Driver:
    • Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences:

The shifting preference for local and authentic experiences is driving the hospitality market growth in the Netherlands. Tourists are focusing more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which are considered to be one of the most important aspects of the hospitality market in the Netherlands.

  • Market Trend:
    • Increase in internet access and online testimonials:

Technological advances with respect to internet access and smartphones have disrupted the overall travel and tourism industry, which is expected to optimize the entire traveling process by making it more convenient for travelers to plan their vacations or trips.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Sustainable Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Travel Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hospitality Market Scope in the Netherlands

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.25

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accor SA, Bastion Hotelgroep B.V., Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Van der Valk

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1     Market Overview            

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1 Parent Market

                                Exhibit 05  Parent market

                                Exhibit 06:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                                Exhibit 07:  Value Chain Analysis: Hotels, resorts, and leisure

                                2.2.1    Input

                                2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3    Operations

                                2.2.4    Services

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6    Support activities

                                2.2.7    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 08:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 09:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 10:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 11:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 12:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of the buyer

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the supplier

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 19:  Type  Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Type          

                                Exhibit 20:  Comparison by Type

                5.3 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 21:  Restaurants  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 22:  Restaurants  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Quick service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                                Exhibit 23:   Quick service  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 24:   Quick service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Accommodations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 25:   Accommodations- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 26:   Accommodations- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Drinks sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                                Exhibit 27:   Drinks secto - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 28:   Drinks secto- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by Type          

                                Exhibit 29:  Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Tourist type

                6.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 30:  Tourist type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Tourist type           

                                Exhibit 31:  Comparison by Tourist type

                6.3 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                                Exhibit 32:  International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 33:  International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 34: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 35:  Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Market opportunity by Tourist type            

                                Exhibit 36:  Market opportunity by Tourist type

7. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 37:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences

                                8.1.2    Implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies

                                8.1.3    Tier-II cities of Netherlands to attract more investors

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Difficulties in implementing tourism policies

                                8.2.2    Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

                                8.2.3    Increased threat of terrorism

                                Exhibit 38:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Increase in Internet access and online testimonials

                                8.3.2    Crowded Amsterdam to open up the opportunities for other cities of the Netherlands for development

                                8.3.3    Increasing investments in the hospitality industry

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 39:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 40:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 41: Industry Risk

                9.3 Competitive Scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  Accor SA             

                                Exhibit 44:  Accor SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 45:  Accor SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 46:  Accor SA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 47:  Accor SA - Segment focus

                10.4  Bastion Hotelgroep B.V.

                                Exhibit 48:  Bastion Hotelgroep B.V. - Overview

                                Exhibit 49:  Bastion Hotelgroep B.V. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 50:  Bastion Hotelgroep B.V. - Key offerings

                10.5  Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV    

                                Exhibit 51:  Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV - Product and service

                                Exhibit 53:  Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV - Key offerings

                10.6  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 

                                Exhibit 54:  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 55:  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 56:  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 57:  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

                10.7  InterContinental Hotels Group  

                                Exhibit 58:  InterContinental Hotels Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 59:  InterContinental Hotels Group - Business segments

                                Exhibit 60:  InterContinental Hotels Group - Key offerings

                10.8  Louvre Hotels Group     

                                Exhibit 61:  Louvre Hotels Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 62:  Louvre Hotels Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 63:  Louvre Hotels Group - Key offerings

                10.9  Marriott International Inc.           

                                Exhibit 64:  Marriott International Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  Marriott International Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 66:  Marriott International Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 67:  Marriott International Inc. - Segment focus

                10.10                Minor International PCL

                                Exhibit 68:  Minor International PCL - Overview

                                Exhibit 69:  Minor International PCL - Business segments

                                Exhibit 70:  Minor International PCL - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 71:  Minor International PCL - Segment focus

                10.11                Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.     

                                Exhibit 72:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 73:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 74:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 75:  Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.12                Van der Valk      

                                Exhibit 76:  Van der Valk - Overview

                                Exhibit 77:  Van der Valk - Product and service

                                Exhibit 78:  Van der Valk - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 82: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospitality-market-size-in-the-netherlands-to-grow-by-usd-5-30-billion--technavio-301504235.html

SOURCE Technavio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.