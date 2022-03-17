TRIUMPH RECEIVES FIVE YEAR CONTRACT WITH U.S. NAVY FOR REPAIR OF SH-60 SEA HAWK ENHANCED DIGITAL ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNITS

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
BERWYN, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group TGI announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business has received a five-year contract with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) to provide repair and upgrade services to their enhanced digital electronic control (fuel) units (EDECUs). Triumph's EMC-102 EDECU units are used to support the T700 engine in the U.S. Navy's SH-60 Seahawk Helicopter.
"Triumph has long partnered with the Navy directly, providing high quality, low-cost solutions with quick turn times," said Justin Wolfanger, President of Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls. "Our long-time working relationship with the U.S. Navy is strengthened with the award of this contract. We remain committed to providing the highest level of support to NAVSUP and its mission to help the U.S. Navy remain operationally ready."
With locations in Windsor and West Hartford, Connecticut and Forest, Ohio, Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls specializes in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional, and business jet market sectors.
[LIVE NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-receives-five-year-contract-with-us-navy-for-repair-of-sh-60-sea-hawk-enhanced-digital-electronic-control-units-301505479.html
SOURCE Triumph Group
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.