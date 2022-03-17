SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab Holdings") GRAB on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company's securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. AGC, a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with that business combination, the Company emphasized to investors its dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing, and financial services areas through its "SuperApp."
On March 3, 2022, Grab Holdings shocked investors when it reported its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which included a 44% decline in quarterly revenue from the prior year's quarter, and a fiscal 2021 loss of $3.6 billion. Following this news, shares of Grab Holdings' stock fell $1.95 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period Grab Holdings and certain of the company's executive officers failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Grab Holdings' driver supply declined during the third quarter; (ii) that, as a result, Grab Holdings continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue.
Grab Holdings investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/grab-holdings-limited/ , for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com
SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.