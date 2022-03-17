An Effective Talent Acquisition Process Will Improve Hiring in 2022, Says McLean & Company

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted global partner of HR and leadership professionals, has published a new research blueprint to help HR leaders increase the efficiency of their organization's talent acquisition (TA) process. This timely research blueprint will allow leaders to put an effective process in place to bring in skilled candidates within a reasonable time frame.
According to McLean & Company's 2017-2021 HR Stakeholder Management survey database, Talent Acquisition is the second most important HR function to stakeholders. However, it has become increasingly challenging for organizations to acquire quality candidates effectively. Talent acquisition specialists are overwhelmed with the number of requisitions and face competing demands, from responding to hiring manager inquiries to keeping candidates engaged throughout the process, which all contribute to the inability to hire strategically.
McLean & Company's new research blueprint indicates that in order for Talent Acquisition to be effective in delivering these key outcomes, it must operate within a highly efficient process. There are trade-offs to be made between efficiency, quality of hire, and candidate experience. When focusing on efficiency, caution is needed to ensure that the candidate experience and the quality of hire are not neglected.
Insight from McLean & Company states that new hires who strongly agreed with the statement "I felt well informed of the steps in the hiring process during the first interview" were more likely to be highly engaged than other new hires. Given the cost per hire, which averages around $4,000 (SmartRecruiters, 2020), it is more important than ever that organizations get the right talent in the door the first time around, as hiring the wrong candidate will result in unnecessary costs.
2022 continues to be a candidates' market. Organizations have to fight for talent, and if the process is not efficient, candidates will go elsewhere.
In the newly released blueprint, McLean & Company's framework models a three-step methodology to create an efficient talent acquisition process. The blueprint is intended for HR leaders to map out the current TA process and identify gaps, select TA solutions, and optimize the process. This type of approach will allow HR leaders to:
- Create an efficient talent acquisition process to decrease the time spent on hiring and focus more on hiring strategically.
- Enable talent acquisition specialists to hire strategically by clearly outlining a consistent process for all stakeholders involved. This consistency will also translate to a more positive experience for candidates.
Download the full Increase the Efficiency of the Talent Acquisition Process research blueprint.
To learn more about McLean & Company and to download all the latest research, visit hr.mcleanco.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media professionals are encouraged to register for McLean & Company's Media Insiders program for more research and insights. This complimentary program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to HR, IT, and software industry content and the ability to speak with subject matter experts from a group of more than 200 research analysts and thought leaders. To register for access, contact pr@mcleanco.com.
About McLean & Company
Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.
McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.
SOURCE McLean & Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.