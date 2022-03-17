The Mission Continues Extends Partnership with Raytheon Technologies, Empowering Women Veterans through Community Service

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mission Continues is launching the fourth cohort of the Women Veterans Leadership Program – a professional experience designed to enable women veterans to leverage their leadership skills and military background to become change-makers in their local communities. As part of an extended, multi-year partnership, Raytheon Technologies is sponsoring the latest cohort and will provide funding to support key operational aspects of the program including the coordination of community events and networking with leadership experts.
"We're honored and humbled by this investment from Raytheon Technologies in our core programs," said Nana Adae, Board Chair of The Mission Continues and former U.S. Naval Officer. "This partnership helps us take meaningful steps to elevate women veterans to become community leaders and create sustainable programming that empowers our veterans across the country."
The five-month program provides opportunities for participants to collaborate with other veterans and gain practical skills ranging from interpersonal communication and public speaking to increasing resiliency, which are critical in community leadership. In addition, program participants will learn leadership best practices from global organizations including Raytheon Technologies through panel discussions and other engagement opportunities.
"The Mission Continues enriches the lives of female veterans and their communities," said Pam Erickson, Raytheon Technologies chief communications officer and head of corporate philanthropy. "These tested leaders have a commitment to service that inspires. Working in service platoons, they are driving the grassroots efforts that create sustainable societal progress."
The Women Veterans Leadership Program is already making a significant impact as more than 90% of recent cohorts reported feeling a greater sense of purpose, while 100% believe the program helped them grow as a leader. Additionally, 85% said they developed more meaningful relationships with other women leaders and 90% feel like they are more equipped to make a difference in their community.
In partnership since 2020, this latest commitment from Raytheon Technologies will also help scale The Mission Continues' Service Platoon Program which is led by veteran volunteers alongside dedicated community partners to address a wide range of challenges including neighborhood revitalization, food insecurity, and educational inequality. Raytheon Technologies' employees will volunteer for special community events including September 11: National Day of Service and Remembrance.
About The Mission Continues
The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. This work is made possible through the generous contributions of our mission partner Raytheon Technologies.
To learn more, about the Women Veteran's Leadership Program, visit http://www.missioncontinues.org/wvlp or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
