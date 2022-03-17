Power Financial - Dividends on Preferred Shares

All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.
MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial or the Corporation) today declared the following quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares.
Dividends on Preferred Shares
Dividends payable May 15, 2022 to shareholders of record April 22, 2022:
Series Stock Symbol
Amount
Series A PWF.PR.A
Floating rate [1]
[1] Equal to one quarter of 70% of the average prime rate of two major Canadian chartered banks for the period January 1 to March 31, 2022.
Dividends payable April 30, 2022 to shareholders of record April 8, 2022:
Series
Stock Symbol
Amount
Series
Stock Symbol
Amount
Series D
PWF.PR.E
34.375¢
Series P
PWF.PR.P
12.4875¢
Series E
PWF.PR.F
32.8125¢
Series Q
PWF.PR.Q
10.8143¢
Series F
PWF.PR.G
36.875¢
Series R
PWF.PR.R
34.375¢
Series H
PWF.PR.H
35.9375¢
Series S
PWF.PR.S
30¢
Series K
PWF.PR.K
30.9375¢
Series T
PWF.PR.T
26.3438¢
Series L
PWF.PR.L
31.875¢
Series V
PWF.PR.Z
32.1875¢
Series O
PWF.PR.O
36.25¢
Series 23
PWF.PF.A
28.125¢
For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, all of the above dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares are eligible dividends.
About Power Financial
Power Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, is an international management and holding company with interests in financial services and asset management businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also has significant holdings in a portfolio of global companies based in Europe. To learn more, visit www.PowerFinancial.com.
Readers are reminded that Power Financial relies on certain of the continuous disclosure documents filed by Power Corporation of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102) pursuant to Section 13.1 of NI 51-102 and as provided in the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission, dated January 19, 2021, regarding Power Financial and Power Corporation of Canada, and that such continuous disclosure documents, including a press release announcing the fourth quarter and 2021 financial results of Power Corporation of Canada, can be found for viewing in electronic format under the profile of Power Financial on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Power Financial Corporation
