Biotech Networks Catalyzes Growth in Life Science by Expanding into the Washington, DC Area and Launching a Remote Hiring Resource

SAN DIEGO and WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biotech Networks, the leader in connecting life science professionals since 2008, is once again expanding its reach by launching a community in the Washington DC area and by providing a remote jobs resource. DC Maryland Virginia Biotech Networks (dcbn.org) is a new hub that will connect and provide resources to professionals and organizations in the greater Washington DC area. Remote job postings will be listed on the Biotech Networks parent site, the first of its kind resource which is in response to workplace changes that have taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for more accessible employment opportunities.

Biotech Networks was founded in California and had previously expanded to reach all US west coast life science hubs in Washington state and Oregon. More recently, hubs in the US northeast were launched in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. This growth is being fueled by Biotech Networks' expertise in leveraging cutting edge online and virtual event technologies to forge connections within the industry as well as the surge in hiring by life science organizations.

The Washington, DC area, including Maryland and Virginia, is a robust life science hub, home to the National Institutes of Health main campus in Bethesda, Maryland. This campus includes the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). A large number of scientists and policy experts and related companies reside in this US Capitol region, and its strategic mid-Atlantic location has contributed to its growth as an important biotech hub. The DCBN hub is currently providing the latest news, jobs, and virtual events to the region, with eventual plans to host in person events.

Biotech Networks will welcome its new DC Maryland Virginia Biotech Networks hub to their April 12th 2022 US East/West Coast & Remote Virtual Career Fair. Hiring organizations will have a range of sponsorship opportunities to connect with graduate-level candidates in all Biotech Networks hubs, and will gain exposure to the organization's 50,000 followers. Candidates will quickly and easily gain access to learning about jobs and meeting with the hiring organizations by video or text chats.

Biotech Networks is also launching their remote jobs resource at the April 12th career fair event, to be housed on the parent website biotechnetworks.org. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated many companies to move towards more flexible working from home situations. Several companies in the industry have realized that remote or hybrid working conditions is more inclusive of workers with family care needs. Additionally, providing the flexibility of working from home give competitive edge to companies looking to fill positions in a frenzied hiring climate.

"Expanding Biotech Networks on the US east coast with DC Maryland Virginia Biotech Networks and providing a remote jobs resource furthers our goal to be the leader in connecting the life science industry," said Mary Canady, PhD, Biotech Networks President. "The sharing of ideas and resources between biotech hubs through online resources and virtual events, along with the acceleration of hiring processes, will speed up life-saving research and the development of products to improve our collective quality of life."

Learn more about Biotech Networks and their upcoming events at biotechnetworks.org

