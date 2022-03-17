Work stoppage on railway threatens grain farmers' 'lifeline'

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to news that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has issued a lock out notice, effective March 20, 2022, to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC) would like to express deep concern regarding the impact of a railway work stoppage on the agricultural supply chain.
"For grain farmers, the railways represent a lifeline," said GGC chair Andre Harpe from his farm in Alberta's Peace Country. "This is the time of year when we receive critical deliveries of fertilizer and other inputs required to put a crop in the ground."
This news leaves Canadian farmers in a particularly vulnerable position. Many are still recovering from the effects from last year's devastating drought. Coupled with the calamitous fallout from the war in Ukraine, Canadian farmers and their international customers require quick reassurance that a spring crop will go in the ground without delays caused by supply chain interruptions.
"Our members rely on this critical infrastructure to get our product to customers across Canada and around the world," added Harpe. "We also need to move what little grain our members may have left, following last year's disappointing crop year, in order to support our cash flow for spring planting."
As this work stoppage deadline approaches, GGC is calling on the federal government to use any tool at its disposal to prevent a disruption from occurring. This could include encouraging the TCRC to agree to binding arbitration or the introduction of emergency legislation, if required.
SOURCE Grain Growers of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.