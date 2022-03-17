Great-West Lifeco CEO to speak at the National Bank Financial Markets 20th Annual Financial Services Conference

TSX:GWO
WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will speak at the National Bank Financial Markets 20th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 23, 2022. His fireside chat with National Bank's Gabriel Dechaine will begin at 1:40 pm ET. To access the live webcast, please visit www.greatwestlifeco.com/events. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2021, our companies had approximately 28,000 employees, 215,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 33 million customer relationships across these regions.
Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
