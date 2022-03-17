ñol

BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 31, 2022

by PRNewswire
March 17, 2022 5:05 PM | 3 min read

WATERLOO, ON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited BBBB will report results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 761-5600 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on March 31, 2022, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.  

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Fiscal Year 2023.


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Mar 1, 2022

Jun 1, 2022

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

May 31, 2022

Aug 31, 2022

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Jun 23, 2022*

Sep 27, 2022*

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry BBBB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.  
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.  

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com 

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2022-results-on-march-31-2022-301505052.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

