Custodial and Infection-Prevention Leader Servicon Honors Former President and CEO, Terry Sweeney, during Women's History Month

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Women's History Month, Custodial and Infection-Prevention Leader, Servicon, is paying tribute to its previous president and CEO, Terry Sweeney, who led the organization for nearly 30 years and made huge inroads as a woman leader in the industry. Sweeney helped establish Servicon as a pioneer for equality, building a thriving environment for its employees.

When Sweeney began working at Servicon in 1979, there were remarkably few women in leadership positions throughout the janitorial industry. She says that she hardly ever even encountered female buyers, let alone executives. Sexism was rampant and women often weren't viewed as leaders, to the detriment of the entire industry.

However, Servicon owners, Richard and Gloria Mahdesian -- "Dick and Gloria" as Sweeney lovingly referred to them -- were strong advocates for women, and they took a chance on Sweeney that paid off greatly. They appointed her President of the organization, and she made immediate impacts on the industry with her strategic vision and by building leaders within the company. She remained as President until her retirement in 2008.

Laurie Sewell, current President and CEO of Servicon, wants employees and others in the industry to celebrate Sweeney's important contributions. Additionally, during Women's History Month, Sewell looks to recognize all women, past and present at Servicon, who have made a significant impression at Servicon.

"We are proud to say that we are a women-owned and operated business, but many people don't know that this has been the case for decades," says Sewell. "Today, we'd like to shine a light on Terry's history and pioneering legacy with Servicon."

Sweeney famously wasn't afraid to speak up when needed, demonstrating that women can be assertive and thrive in traditionally male dominated spaces. Richard Mahdesian once asked her, "Terry, why do you always make things difficult for me?" and she responded, "Do you just want a 'yes' person in this role? Because then you'll need to find someone else." He never asked her again and trusted her every step of the way.

Throughout Sweeney's tenure, Servicon promoted the values of respect and equality, elevating the industry in every aspect and building healthy environments for everyone. "Servicon always represented a different model, and when Terry stepped into her leadership role, she was fearless in demanding everyone treat each other with respect, and that all employees and clients knew that people and their experiences matter," adds Sewell.

Sweeney says Richard Mahdesian always had her back and let her exert herself to her fullest capacity. "I could never have asked for a better mentor," she said.

Years later, Sewell said the same of her: "Terry Sweeney was my mentor from the time I started as an intern at Servicon fresh out of college. As one of the first female presidents in our industry, she was a true pioneer who inspired Servicon employees to excel and live our values. I'm proud to call her my friend and grateful that she still lends me her advice whenever I need it. The story of Servicon isn't complete without discussing Terry's lasting impact and legacy."

Servicon continues its purpose is to elevate the industry and create healthy environments for people to thrive. This has been a part of its DNA from the beginning, and Servicon has Sweeney's leadership to thank for a large part of the organization's success in achieving its purpose.

About Servicon

At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. We employ more than 1,800 workers nationally and are based in southern California. For more information, visit servicon.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Servicon