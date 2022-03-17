Keyera Announces Timing of 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. KEY ("Keyera") will be holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in a virtual only format.
The meeting will be conducted via a live audio webcast and will provide all shareholders an opportunity to participate regardless of their geographic location. The meeting will be conducted online only; there will be no physical meeting venue to attend. The webcast link is available on Keyera's website at https://www.keyera.com under Investors, Events and Presentations. Shortly after the meeting, an archive of the webcast will be posted on Keyera's website for 365 days.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. KEY operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations
Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853
SOURCE Keyera Corp.
