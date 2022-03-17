Seton Hall University School of Law Honors Greenberg Traurig's Wendy Johnson Lario

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wendy Johnson Lario, chair of the New Jersey Labor & Employment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's, and co-chair of the firm's Employment Litigation & Trials Group, will be honored at Seton Hall University School of Law's Annual Alumni Gala at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ May 6.

Lario, a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law and chair of the Seton Hall Law Board of Visitors, will receive the "Distinguished Graduate Award," which recognizes alumni who have significantly contributed to the legal field.

As chair of the Seton Hall Law Board of Visitors, Lario works with the Dean, faculty, administration, and alumni to address key strategic initiatives for the Law School. Lario has been a member of the Board for many years and has also led the Board's Women's Leadership Committee where she worked to identify and develop innovative methods to engage female students and alumnae. She played a critical role in developing the Law School's annual Women's Leadership Summit, which brings together women in the law, thought leaders, and allies for a day of inspiration, connection, and education.

"Wendy is a respected litigator, a great mentor, and a beloved leader – and she has long been an ardent advocate for women and diversity in the law," Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Managing Shareholder David Jay said. "Wendy is very deserving of this award and we are honored to support her and all of her efforts to strengthen our community."

Lario focuses her practice on representing employers in litigation involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing, among others. She appears regularly in federal and state courts in New Jersey and New York and defends employers against charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights (NJDCR), and the New York Division of Human Rights (NYDHR). She also provides advice and training to management and in-house counsel on a variety of employment issues. Lario lectures extensively and conducts seminars and training sessions concerning numerous employment law issues and trains and lectures on women's leadership, performance management, social networking, state and federal laws, including Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination, New York's Human Rights Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), New Jersey's Family Leave Act, and New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act.

In addition to her work for Seton Hall, Lario is a past president of the New Jersey Women Lawyer's Association and a fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America.

