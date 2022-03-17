Clearwave Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Carrier Mills, IL

HARRISBURG, Ill., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber announced plans to expand the company's ultra-fast, state-of-the art, all-fiber Internet network into residential neighborhoods in Carrier Mills, IL. The company began serving businesses in Southern Illinois in 1996, and the expansion into residential areas is part of Clearwave Fiber's long-term goal to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available in the world to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.
Clearwave Fiber's Midwest President, Byron Cantrall, stressed the importance of the company's investment to consumers and the broader local community. "We are committed to providing underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies; without these essential services, many of the communities we are targeting will not survive," said Cantrall. "We are excited to extend services to Carrier Mills, and we look forward to becoming long-term partners to the community."
Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.
"Carrier Mills is very excited to have this technology upgrade to our village and bring us into "Gigabit City" status, said Carrier Mills Mayor Tracy Felty. We are looking forward to our partnership with Clearwave Fiber, as we enter the next stage of the future for our community. We thank Clearwave for making this commitment to our town, our residents, and the region. This major investment will help the Carrier Mills community keep up with today's connectivity demands, such as working and schooling from home, telemedicine, and it will be a driver of economic growth for our community long into the future. "
For many consumers, Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.
Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in May 2022. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.
About Clearwave Fiber Midwest
Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. Delivering advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, they provide fiber to business, enterprise, and residential customers in more than 90 municipalities in Illinois, including Harrisburg, Marion, Carbondale, and Eldorado.
SOURCE Clearwave Fiber
