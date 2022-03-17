Menopause group encourages more sleep conversations

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - New research from Menopause Chicks, an online community focused on educating women about their midlife health, shows 77% of its members are currently experiencing poor sleep at least once per week.

32% of that group report insomnia three or more times per week and more than half feel dissatisfied with their approach to managing insomnia.

This news comes just before World Sleep Day, a global call-to-action about the importance of sleep and sleep health. Friday, March 18, 2022 is World Sleep Day and Menopause Chicks is hosting an all-day summit titled "Sleep is the Best Medicine" featuring a panel of sleep experts, beginning at 9:30 am PST at MenopauseChicksCommunity.com

"We know poor sleep is impacting quality of life," says Shirley Weir, founder of Menopause Chicks. "Members say that insomnia impacts their performance at work, cognitive function, relationships and ability to exercise the following day."

There's also evidence to show that women are not talking about sleep with their physicians.

"Quality of sleep is key for our health," says Weir. "Yet many women hesitate to talk to their doctors, perhaps assuming that sleep is something they should be able to handle themselves. Our goal with this even on World Sleep Day is to ignite a movement of conversations about sleep."

AGENDA

The State of Sleep: The Latest Research from Menopause Chicks with SHIRLEY WEIR 9:30 am PST | 12:30 pm EST





Stress & Sleep: The Mind-Body Connection with DR. BAL PAWA at 10:00 am PST | 1 pm EST Being sleep-deprived seems like a badge of honour in our society, but chronic lack of sleep is making us sick, depressed and unfocused. Dr. Pawa will paint a picture of how insomnia is impacting our health, and explain what we can do today to reclaim our rest tonight.





Being sleep-deprived seems like a badge of honour in our society, but chronic lack of sleep is making us sick, depressed and unfocused. Dr. Pawa will paint a picture of how insomnia is impacting our health, and explain what we can do today to reclaim our rest tonight. Ask a Pharmacist with PETRA WALTER at 12 noon PST | 3 pm EST Get answers to everything you wanted to know about over-the-counter options for sleep—from magnesium to melatonin and everything in between, what works (what doesn't!), interactions, what you need to know about other self-medicating strategies.





Get answers to everything you wanted to know about over-the-counter options for sleep—from magnesium to melatonin and everything in between, what works (what doesn't!), interactions, what you need to know about other self-medicating strategies. The Doctor will See You Now with DR. SHABITA TEJA at 2 pm PST | 5 pm EST We want to ignite a movement of more women talking to their health professionals about sleep, and sleep challenges. Dr. Teja will share real-life sleep stories, and her recommendations.





We want to ignite a movement of more women talking to their health professionals about sleep, and sleep challenges. Dr. Teja will share real-life sleep stories, and her recommendations. "Sleep is the Best Medicine": Insights from a Women's Health & Insomnia Expert. Keynote conversation with DR. SUSAN PRENDERGAST at 5 pm PST | 8 pm EST Is it hormones or lifestyle? Is it nutrition or stress? Do I head to my doctor's office or the vitamin aisle? Dr. Prendergast understands it is common for women to wake up in midlife and not know where to turn to address (sometimes sudden) changes to sleep. Tune in for all-things hormone, sleep and women's health, and learn why sleep is our best medicine.

CALL TO ACTION

Get informed by attending Sleep is the Best Medicine on March 18, 2022

on Talk about any challenges you are having with insomnia (difficulty falling sleep, difficulty staying asleep, waking too early or difficulty functioning the next day) with a member of your health team

Choose the journey that is right for you.

TO PARTICIPATE:

Join the MenopauseChicksCommunity.com Register to receive a full set of sleep expert interviews Spread the word on social media using #WorldSleepDay & @MenopauseChicks

Full details can be viewed at Sleep is the Best Medicine.

About Shirley Weir & Menopause Chicks:

Shirley Weir is on a mission to empower women to navigate perimenopause & menopause with confidence and ease. She is the founder of Menopause Chicks, a popular private online community, which has over 40,000 members.

SOURCE Menopause Chicks