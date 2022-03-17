Huntington National Bank Earns Top 50 Ranking on Training Magazine's 2022 APEX Awards List

For the Third Consecutive Year Huntington's Commitment to Colleague Experience is Nationally Recognized for Unique Training Programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Huntington Bancshares, Inc. HBAN achieved a Top 50 ranking on Training magazine's 2022 Training APEX Awards list. The Training APEX Awards ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and their effectiveness in terms of business impact.
"Despite a year of continued challenges, the 2022 Training APEX Awards winners persevered and attained new heights in employee training and development," said Lorri Freifeld, editor/publisher of Training magazine. "Their passion for fostering continuous learning and individual, team, and organizational success burns brightly and raises the bar for companies around the world."
Training magazine recognized the 2022 APEX Award winners and revealed their rankings during the Here Comes the Sun Gala held in Orlando, FL on February 28, 2022.
"Huntington is exceptionally proud to be recognized as a Training APEX Awards winner for the third consecutive year," said Donald Dennis, Huntington's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Learning & Development Director. "This award recognizes Huntington's exceptional Learning and Development and Talent Management colleagues. They work together to create learning and development experiences that are truly best in class. I'm incredibly proud of the work they do every day to provide colleagues with top-notch programming to help them flourish and continue to excel in their careers."
To learn more about Huntington's leading efforts supporting colleagues, as well as a list of recognitions, visit Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.
About Training magazine
Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 55-plus years. Training magazine and Training magazine Events are produced by Lakewood Media Group. For more information about the 2022 Training Conference & Expo, please visit: www.trainingconference.com
