GSG Protective Services Announces New Website Devoted to Security Careers

LAWNDALE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In today's world, there is an ever-changing need for security and protection at so many different levels," says Corey English, SVP of Business Development and Client Relations at GSG Protective Services. "Security guards are in great demand across numerous sectors. Our new website is designed to provide information about the importance of these positions, as well as the benefits our team members enjoy when they choose a career path with GSG."
GSG Protective Services provides armed and unarmed uniformed security officers who work to protect people and property; ensure safety; reduce risk and loss; report any criminal/inappropriate activity to the proper authorities, and may include apprehension of suspects and the use of appropriate force when necessary and legal.
Extensive training is provided for all officers before and throughout their assignments. GSG has many advanced classes offered at no cost to GSG officers. To ensure excellent 24/7 service, GSG operates around the clock, creating job postings that may accommodate an applicant's schedule, including day, evening, and overnight hours.
Examples of events expertly covered by GSG Protective Services include award presentations/dinners, concerts, corporate events, event staffing, exhibits, parties, sports events, tours, TV productions, and weddings.
A career with GSG Protective Services is perfect for entry-level applicants as well as seasoned professionals. The amount of work and security levels that are currently in demand provides applicants the opportunity to grow with the company and advance in their careers.
GSG Protective Services is currently hiring and encourages applicants to engage with the new website for more information and insight.
About GSG Protective Services
GSG Protective Services is a full-service provider of premium security services specializing in physical security, protective services, and security technology.
GSG Protective Services began offering services in Nevada, in 2000, and expanded into California in 2005. Since then, GSG has continued expanding and now operates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With strong national and international ties, we can be anywhere with one dedicated goal in mind: providing clients with excellent customer service and security.
Additional information can be found at: gsgcareers.com
Media Contact
Froilan Baetiong, GSG Protective Services, 1 855-371-5300, careers@gsgprotective.com
SOURCE GSG Protective Services
