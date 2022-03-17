Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $4,985,000 Funding Contribution from the Canadian Government

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ((NSCI, OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1)) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received repayable funding of $4,985,000 to expand manufacturing operations and global markets for nuclear magnetic resonance products from the government of Canada.

"We are very thankful for the support from the Canadian government," said Sean Krakiwsky, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "Nanalysis is thrilled to be one of the recipients from Prairies Economic Development Canada. This funding allows us to accelerate product innovation, expand our manufacturing capabilities, build up inventory levels to mitigate any supply chain issues and de-risk potential down time through redundant equipment. These funds will help enable us to continue to drive significant growth as we expand our global footprint."

The funding is provided through Prairies Economic Development Canada's ("PrairiesCan") Business Scale-up and Productivity program, which provides fast growing tech firms with support to scale-up and enter new markets. Nanalysis will draw down on the funds over the next three years with interest-free repayments commencing on September 1, 2025.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ((NSCI, OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA: 1N1))

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

About Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Its programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger. Its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects.

