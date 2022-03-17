The Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards de la Gaspésie unveils its schedule and presents the consultation document

QUÉBEC, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards de la Gaspésie today announced the schedule of its work and unveiled the consultation document that lays the foundations of its series of regional public hearings.

As provided, the Commission will visit the regions of Québec where these caribou populations live. The tour will begin April 12 and end May 17. Here is the schedule of meetings:

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts : April 12

: Baie-Saint-Paul : April 19

: La Sarre : April 27

: Val-d'Or : April 28

: Chibougamau : May 5

: Alma : May 12

: Baie-Comeau : May 17

For each of the cities visited, the Commission will speak with the local media and hold meetings with interest groups, as well as public hearings with the citizens of the regions concerned.

Consultation document

The consultation document is an important tool that will enable the population to learn about the situation and fuel the participants' reflections, particularly in accounting for the concerns and issues and formulating recommendations.

It also explains the two theoretical and hypothetical scenarios that were developed by the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs and on which the Commission wishes to consult the population and the stakeholders.

These scenarios, presenting fairly distinctive visions, are options among others. The participants in the Commission thus will be able to propose any other alternative or midway solutions regarding management of the caribou habitat and populations, particularly concerning the balance between the measures and their socioeconomic consequences.

The consultation document is available on the Commission's web space at consultation.quebec.ca/processes/caribous, in the Documentation tab.

It is anticipated that the hearings will be held in person, but the Commission will closely follow the evolution of the epidemiological situation and could change these plans, if necessary. All the details relating to the schedule will be available on the Commission's website.

Quote:

"The Commission invites all citizens, Indigenous communities and interest groups to study this document which we hope will enable them to understand the situation clearly and fuel their reflection. They then can prepare and submit a brief or simply share their opinions by completing the form on the Commission's website."

Nancy Gélinas, Chair of the Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards de la Gaspésie

Related link:

Commission Web space: https://consultation.quebec.ca/processes/caribous

About the Commission

The mandate of the Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards de la Gaspésie is to meet with citizens, Indigenous communities and stakeholders in the regions concerned to hear their thoughts about two scenarios designed to foster self-sufficiency of caribou populations in the areas in question. At the end of the hearings, which will begin in April, a final report will be produced by the Commission and delivered to the government.

