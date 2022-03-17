Kenco Logistics partners with NextUp to advance all women in business

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextUp has announced a new partner, Kenco Logistics, gaining access to NextUp's learning and development resources, the network of business leaders and corporate organizations dedicated to its mission of Advancing All Women in Business, and showing their commitment to the same.

Kenco is the largest woman-owned third-party logistics (3PL) company in the United States. For over 70 years, they have provided integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management services, material handling equipment services, engineering and innovation consulting, and information technology. Throughout its history, Kenco has shown an allegiance to diversity and inclusion within their workforce and in selecting partners.

"We are thrilled to have Kenco join the NextUp partner family," said Sarah Alter, President and CEO of NextUp. "Partners like Kenco fuel our mission and give us the support we need to push forward toward an equitable future for all women at work."

NextUp's community of 14,000 members and 300+ partner companies works collectively toward key goals of promoting allyship, better supporting the needs of women of color, and transforming corporate cultures.

On the partnership, Jane Kennedy Greene (Owner and Chairwoman of the Board, Kenco Logistics) said, "We are delighted to partner with NextUp. As recognized leaders in gender equity, we know firsthand that fostering an inclusive company culture helps us succeed, as individuals and as a company. NextUp's resources will support our own DEI&B efforts and ensure Kenco continues to be a truly great and equitable place to work."

50% of NextUp's partner community sits on either the Fortune or Global 500, and this group represents some of the more forward-thinking global brands on DEI&B.



