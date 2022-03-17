MT2 Firing Range Experts Presenting at the 2022 Architects, Shooting Range Designers & Developers Seminar Sponsored By Troy Acoustics Corporation

ARVADA, Colo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dale Krupinski, MT2's Certified Industrial Hygienist, is presenting at the Architects' and Range Designers' Seminar in April 2022. His presentation is titled: "Environmental, Health, And Safety Design - Considerations For Firing Ranges."

Event details and registrations can be found on the website for Troy Acoustics

https://troyacoustics.com/2022-seminar/

The founder of Troy Acoustics, Bill Bergiadis, said "The problem with range noise for police departments are two-fold. First, as neighborhoods grow closer and closer to ranges, the ranges are increasingly perceived as nuisances. Second, officers realize that repeated exposure to gunfire on a range leads to stress and possible disability."

MT2 has been working with Dale Krupinski, Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH), for several years, and he was the obvious choice to bring in-house. Dale is a former OSHA Compliance Officer with an understanding of range operations.

A spokesperson for MT2 stated, "Due to our commitment to quality and serving our clients, several years ago, we decided to hire an Industry-Leading CIH as a Value-Added service to your Gun Range Lead Removal Projects. He plays a key role in providing necessary information, results, and advice readily available and on-hand for our client's projects."

Dale Krupinski has over 20 years of safety and health management experience, including for lead/metals remediation and firing range environmental services such as lead recovery/recycling, lead contamination remediation, range maintenance/improvements, hazardous waste stabilization, sampling, lead dust remediation, lead impacted soil treatment, and compliant site closure.

His areas of expertise include OSHA compliance assessments, training, and program development in areas, ventilation, occupational noise, personal protective equipment, respiratory protection, confined spaces, lockout/tagout, powered industrial trucks, machine guarding, electrical safety, and toxic/hazardous substances exposure monitoring.

Because of the increase in visits to gun ranges by regulatory agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, MT2 is helping range owners proactively prepare their range for potential audits and issues to dramatically reduce the chance of liabilities resulting from a negative investigation.

About MT2 Firing Range Experts:

MT2 specializes in providing environmental firing range services and lead remediation for all your indoor and outdoor firing range service needs, including:



Lead cleaning services,

Lead reclamation & Brass recycle

Range Maintenance, HVAC systems support

Consulting and Assessment by our OSHA/EPA experts!

Range Construction and Renovation

Lead Remediation & Abatement

We operate from regional offices across the country and always pay the highest value for range lead guaranteed!

Learn more: https://mt2.com/ | 1- 888 435-6645

