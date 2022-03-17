Original Goat Yoga And The Goatel Opening In Rabun Gap, Georgia

MONROE, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lainey Morse who created the Goat Yoga phenomenon announces a new location in Rabun Gap, Georgia, Original Goat Yoga and The Goatel in the Blue Ridge Mountains B&B. The owner is Sherri Belk who has a passion for using her animals and farm to improve the mental health of whoever visits her farm. They offer both Goat Yoga Classes as well as The Goatel, which is a vacation rental that is focused on improving mental health. This caters to those who are nature lovers, love animal experiences and adventure and are looking for a unique animal-themed vacation destination. Each night stay includes our trademarked Goat Happy Hour Therapy. The Goatel is the perfect spot for family getaways, friends' reunions, bachelorette parties, goat yoga retreats or just a peaceful getaway to relax, bond with animals and recharge. They are less than two-hour drive from Atlanta.
Lainey launched Original Goat Yoga in 2016 and has licensed her brand to over twenty farms across the country. Lainey's licensing opportunities include Original Goat Yoga, Goat Happy Hour Therapy Farms as well as our newest licensing opportunity, The Goatel Vacation Rentals. Lainey currently has ten locations and continues to expand across the USA. Lainey and her Original Goat Yoga brand have been featured in countless media outlets including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Geographic and many more. For more information contact Lainey Morse. 888-992-GOAT (4628) or lainey@goatyoga.net.
SOURCE Original Goat Yoga
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.