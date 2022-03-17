The final countdown: what happens in the two weeks before 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2022

VERONA, Italy, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 6th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls held in Verona from 1-3 April 2022.

What's new for this edition? First and most important is the decision to host the event in the week before Vinitaly 2022. This was the case before the pandemic, but because of the restrictions enforced by the global health emergency, the selection had to adapt, first to an online format in 2020 and then, following the cancellation of Vinitaly 2021 for safety reasons, with a calendar change to June 2021.

This year more than 2200 wines have subscribed for the event, an increase on previous editions. Amongst the participating wines, about 20% are new entries. What is more, there are more than 500 registered wines for the Wine Without Walls category, which represents another welcome opportunity to spread awareness of sustainable viticulture. Gabriele Gorelli, the only Italian Master of Wine and General Chair of this edition, said in a recent interview about the event: "5StarWines & Wine Without Walls undoubtedly offers a fantastic opportunity for consumers and prospective consumers to help navigate the sometimes bewildering world of Italian wine."

More than 70 judges will attend the selection, coming from the USA, the UK, South Africa, Poland, South Korea, Canada, France, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Croatia, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, and, of course, Italy. The jury is divided into panels of 5 judges, each led by a representative judge called the Panel Chair. This year there are 14 Panel Chairs, who will determine the scores for each participating wine, with the help of the individual judges on their panel. In addition, there are 6 General Chairs, who retaste those wines that achieve a score of 90 or above from the panels, providing an extra level of expertise and objectivity. Caro Maurer MW is one of those joining the judging team for the first time. She is the first German woman to obtain the title of Master of Wine and she will join the panel of the General Chairs, bringing her considerable expertise and experience to the process.

The final preparatory stages of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls are now well underway, centering around the event's stockroom. With the closing of registrations on 4 March, wineries are now submitting their samples, which will subsequently be anonymized. This process is a crucial step towards ensuring the objectivity of the selection, and it is achieved by inserting the bottle in an identical anonymized fabric case, to which a special code is applied, uniquely attributed to the sample by the Organizing Committee. The 5StarWines team together with experts from Assoenologi (the Association of Italian Oenologists) will then divide the wines into batches and prepare them for service. Assoenologi will then help in subsequent phases, including during the three days of tasting, where their expert judges will work alongside the international panels to prepare the final results at the end of the event.

For more information or shipment assistance, email: 5star@justdothework.it. You can find other useful information about the event on the official website: https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

