Couple fires back after dangerous encounters with Toronto Police Services and Canadian Banking system

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Captain Dwight Grange, Yacht Master, UofT Alumni, entrepreneur, and savvy business professional along with wife Amanda Grange, CPGA Golf Professional, and Business Owner speak out after being falsely accused and charged. The couple allege they were victims of a malicious smear campaign that has left their reputations and good will permanently irreparable. Grange commented: "Its immeasurable the damage they caused and continue to cause for me and my family". The charges, now dropped, created a perfect storm that illustrates how fast the media can distribute and destroy a person's reputation with no retroactive remedy in place in our existing online community."
The story appeared Canada wide in October 2018 with prominence airing all day on local television without being validated or fact checked. The Granges refute all claims made in Toronto Police Service press release which they characterized as crafted to cause maximum harm and mislead the public.
The Granges have filed suit against several parties they claim are at fault. Mrs. Grange commented "this was a traumatizing and financially devastating experience for us. We live in constant fear of the police and their dirty tactics." Dwight Grange was detained for over 7 days, both were subjected to numerous rights violations and forced to live apart with no means of contact for over 6 months with a baby on the way.
The lawsuit against Scotia Bank, Toronto Police Services and individual members of the Financial Crimes unit and others lays out in detail the lengths to which members of law enforcement will go to further a false narrative and vendetta.
Amanda Grange was immediately terminated without notice from a premiere Golf Course in the GTA where she was employed as a CPGA Golf Professional for over 15 years. Dwight Grange's career as a real estate brokerage owner/operator and sailboat captain in three countries abruptly smothered and savings eradicated. All bank accounts were immediately closed by several financial institutions including credit cards, lines of credits, trading accounts and loans recalled without any investigation completed or questions asked.
The first trier of facts to review the materials in court was so horrified by the actions of police and the prosecution that an immediate publication ban was ordered.
The couple are seeking $12M in damages for malicious prosecution, premeditated false media release, reputational and emotional distress.
SOURCE Captain Dwight Grange
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.