Darling Ingredients to Participate in Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR, the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at 11:30 a.m. ET, March 31, 2022.
The presentations will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the company's website at www.darlingii.com.
About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact: Suann Guthrie
VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
(469) 214-8202
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.