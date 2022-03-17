Canadian Travel and Tourism Industry Issues Statement in Response to the Federal Government's Changes to Travel and Border Measures

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following statement in response to the federal government's changes to travel and border measures.
"The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable welcomes the federal government's decision to remove the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers. This positive development will bring Canada into better alignment with other major countries, is a recognition that the Canadian travel and tourism industry has long been among the country's safest, and brings the industry closer to a return to normal."
About the Canadian Tourism Roundtable
The Canadian Tourism Roundtable is a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector – including representatives from airports, airlines, hotels, and chambers of commerce across the country – committed to working together to restart the sector smoothly and safely. Travel and Tourism is a $102 billion sector, employing millions of Canadians across the country and accounting for 2.1% of the country's gross domestic product. It advocates for a safe and prosperous tourism and travel sector across Canada.
