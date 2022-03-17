Premiumization is Shaping the Future of the Alternative Spirits Category

NAPA, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saverglass, the world's leading manufacturer and decorator of luxury and high-end glass bottles for wines and spirits, shares insights into the rising premiumization category of non-alcohol and low-alcohol glass bottle packaging innovations.

The surge in the non-and-low alcohol trend has intensified following the global upheaval in 2020. Personal health is a significant motivator in product selection, primarily in developed markets. The emphasis on function and well-being has led to alcohol-free and "better-for-you" alternatives playing an increasingly important role in diversifying product portfolios. To meet the demand for differentiation for this rising premium category, brands are breaking from tradition and choosing bold, sophisticated, versatile packaging designs for clear and dark alcohol-alternative spirits.

"Given the increasing demand in the premiumization of the non-and-low alcohol category, brands are taking on an innovative approach for an innovative product," said Régis Maillet, Marketing Director for Saverglass Group. "Brands seek glass packaging designs to reflect the brand identity contributing to the exceptional non-and-low alcohol drinking experience. From refined bottles that have an appealing shape that draws attention, personalization through embossing on the finish, or decoration techniques instead of simply just labels, these are packaging solutions to stand out amongst the competition."

Inspired by this wave of alternative thinking, Saverglass also offers the Free-Spirit Collection. A minimalist bottle series with optimized weight and distinctive shapes bound to delight non-and-low alcohol enthusiasts. Whether it's the Summer Chic, Iconic Spring, or TSAR glass bottle, each lightweight design has an inverted conical structure, a subtle punt, and the finesse of its carnette finish allows for unique customization. From a free-alcohol gin to a bourbon alternative, glass bottle differentiation in this category has never been as critical as the availability of these products increases significantly in supermarket chains, bars, liquor stores, and online specialty retailers.

