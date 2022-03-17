FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces that it is participating in retail partner NFM's (Nebraska Furniture Mart) Women's Month celebrations, which are being held in several locations in Omaha, Dallas, Kansas City and Des Moines. As BEDGEAR's longtime sports partner, the Dallas Mavericks are also participating, along with several of BEDGEAR's senior female executives who will be at two of NFM's events.

BEDGEAR® Partners with NFM and Dallas Mavericks to Celebrate Women's Month in March

BEDGEAR is sponsoring NFM's "Mind + Body: Overall Health & Wellness Event" on March 19 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.) in Omaha, NE. BEDGEAR's Tammy Schneider, Director of Marketing & Sales (US Midwest Territory), will conduct personalized pillow fittings for attendees, who will also receive BEDGEAR's moisture-wicking Dri-Tec® Face Masks in their gift bags. BEDGEAR's Performance® pillows are available in four heights, also called sizes, to match an individual's body type and personal sleep preferences. The pillow creates 100% of a sleeper's overall comfort because 30% of spine alignment comes from the pillow while the remaining 70% is from the mattress. BEDGEAR's S Performance mattresses will be used in conjunction with the pillow fittings. Featuring BEDGEAR's Ver-Tex™ instant-cooling cover, the sporty S collection consists of three models with distinct comforts and have a large, elegant BEDGEAR logo knitted down the center. BEDGEAR's patented Air-X® panels on the sides and ventilated React® material core provide enhanced airflow and cross-ventilation.

Dallas Mavericks' Chief Marketing Officer Iris Diaz will participate in NFM's "Women Who Lead the Way" panel on March 26 (1 p.m.) at Grandscape, a new outdoor lifestyle center in The Colony, TX. Joining Ms. Diaz will be NFM's Chief Merchandising Officer, Nora Gomez, along with other prominent women beyond the bedding and furniture industries. The panel event is free to the public with an option to purchase a VIP ticket. BEDGEAR's Leslie Clay, Vice President of Marketing & Sales (North America), also will be in attendance at the panel event.

"It is a genuine honor for BEDGEAR and our partner the Dallas Mavericks to participate in NFM's Women's Month celebrations," said Shana Rocheleau, BEDGEAR's Executive Vice President of Strategy who spearheads the brand's Love 360 approach to help retailers to meet and exceed their overall sales growth. Love 360 is designed so that each retail partner is fully immersed in marketing, in-store experience, merchandising and education. "For young women who want to become leaders in any industry, it's important to take advantage of every networking opportunity, find a mentor and don't be afraid to ask – from asking someone to be your mentor to asking for a promotion."

NFM's Women's Month celebrations have their origins with its founder, Rose Blumkin, aka Mrs. B. In 1937, Mrs. B had a revolutionary idea: sell cheap and tell the truth. Eighty-five years later, that's still the guiding principle behind everything NFM does. As NFM celebrates Women's History Month, it wants to celebrate the impact Mrs. B had on the business and the world with events that recognize all the inspiring things women choose to "B" every day.

Women's History Month is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It is celebrated during March in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

For more information about NFM Celebrating Women events, visit https://www.nfm.com/womens-month/.

ABOUT NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas with a planned fifth location in Cedar Park, Texas a suburb of Austin. For more information on NFM, visit www.nfm.com.

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

