Hospitality Technology Announces its 2022 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Award Winners and its Industry Hero Award Winners

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Checkers and Rally's, UNO Restaurants, Inspire Brands and GoGoGuest are among the companies employing this year's honorees for outstanding achievement in restaurant technology.

Hospitality Technology (HT) magazine is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards. The 2022 awards program is sponsored by Tillster, the global leader in powering online ordering and delivery solutions for restaurant brands.

"We are incredibly honored to once again be a part of this year's Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards program," says Hope Neiman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tillster. "What these women have accomplished, and what their future in the technology sector holds, is a testament to their dedication in furthering our industry through both innovation and leadership. These awards remind us how important it is to acknowledge and celebrate workplace diversity. Women provide a variety of perspectives that enrich our industry as a whole. We look forward to celebrating the many successes of these leaders and future nominees."

Now in its sixth year, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards program seeks to honor outstanding women from both restaurants and technology suppliers for reimagining restaurant processes and operations while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill.

"The Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards program celebrates the achievements of women across a diversity of career levels and roles in our industry," says Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology magazine. "We acknowledge the contributions of groundbreaking leaders, innovative thinkers, and rising stars—all of whom are helping to transform our industry on a daily basis. Most importantly, we hope this program will inspire the next generation to demolish the glass ceiling once and for all."

Winners were recognized in the following categories:

Rising Star:

Presented to women from any level of an organization with less than five years' experience in the industry, who have demonstrated leadership and are already making a mark in foodservice technology at an early stage in their careers.

Innovator:

Presented to women who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategy to transform the foodservice technology space in a positive manner by creating or deploying emerging technologies that reimagine how things are done while paving the way for future technologies.

Lifetime Achievement:

This award is presented in recognition of a lifetime (no less than 15 years) of service and accomplishments in the foodservice technology industry. We seek to honor women who have had an impact on the foodservice technology industry as well as their colleagues and industry peers through enthusiasm, mentorship and commitment, while also showing how technologies can provide new ways of doing things.

The winners of the 2022 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards are:

Lifetime Achievement



Regina Jerome , Senior Vice President of Information Technology, UNO Restaurants ( Norwood, Massachusetts )

, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, UNO Restaurants ( ) Mary Melvin , Director Restaurant Technology, Checkers and Rally's ( St. Louis, Missouri )

Innovator



Lisa Acero , Senior Manager Deployment - Restaurant Systems & Support, Inspire Brands ( Boston )

, Senior Manager Deployment - Restaurant Systems & Support, Inspire Brands ( ) Jennifer Giusti , Director, HR Technology, Darden Restaurants ( Orlando, Florida )

, Director, HR Technology, Darden Restaurants ( ) Kelly McCardle , IT Director, bartaco ( Arlington, Virginia )

, IT Director, bartaco ( ) Theresa Schaefer , EVP, Product & Design, Olo ( Seattle, Washington )

Rising Star



Laura Beach , Sales Account Executive, AMAZON Web Services - AWS ( Columbus, Ohio )

, Sales Account Executive, AMAZON Web Services - AWS ( ) Jen Lesniak , Senior Director of Consumer Products, SpotOn ( Chicago )

, Senior Director of Consumer Products, SpotOn ( ) Courtney Maxedon , VP of Interactive Marketing, Kahala Brands , ( Phoenix, Arizona )

, VP of Interactive Marketing, , ( ) Jessica Valenzuela , CEO and Co-Founder, GoGoGuest ( San Francisco )

Industry Heroes

Hospitality Technology also announced this year's Industry Heroes at MURTEC. The Industry Heroes Awards recognize both restaurants and technology suppliers for exemplary contributions to the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

"HT's Industry Heroes Awards acknowledge members of our restaurant technology community who truly went above and beyond in the face of closed dining rooms and lockdowns, to help restaurants pivot and continue to serve customers, support employees, and remain in business," said Abigail Lorden, publisher of Hospitality Technology.

This year's winners are New York-based restaurant management platform BentoBox and Chicago-based Wow Bao and its dark kitchen concept.

"Wow Bao is proud and honored to have been able to help so many restaurants these past 18 months, and we are very excited for the continued innovation and evolution of this new dining segment," said Geoff Alexander, President & CEO, Wow Bao.

"BentoBox is honored to be recognized as one of Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes alongside so many incredible innovators in the restaurant industry," said Krystle Mobayeni, Co-Founder of BentoBox. "We would not be in this position without the trust, support and collaboration from our incredible restaurant partners. We are deeply committed to serving the hospitality community and are eager to continue helping restaurants accelerate growth and thrive for many years to come."

Top Women in Restaurant Technology Award winners and Industry Heroes were chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of its Research Advisory Board. Winners will be profiled in the Summer 2022 issue of Hospitality Technology magazine and throughout the spring in digital profiles on http://www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen22 and http://www.hospitalitytech.com/industryheroes22. The winners were announced and honored during an awards program on March 9 at the 27th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), which was held March 7-9, at The Paris in Las Vegas.

SOURCE Hospitality Technology