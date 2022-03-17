RangeWater Real Estate to Build Single-Family Rental Community North of Boulder, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLORADO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --RangeWater Real Estate will build a 236-unit multifamily community in Longmont, Colorado – its second development in Boulder County and third in the state.
Located at 1901 S. Hover Road in Longmont, about a 10-minute drive from North Boulder, Lupine will have 200 townhomes and 36 duplexes from RangeWater's Storia division, which develops build-to-rent, single-family rental (SFR) communities.
"This region needs more housing in general and Longmont serves people who work in the growing tech industry in Boulder and the surrounding areas," said Kim Sperry, RangeWater's regional partner in Colorado and Arizona. "People want to live near open space, trails, breweries, unique coffee shops, all of which make this one of the most sought-after communities in the country. This is the perfect location for Storia."
Lupine is located along the Longmont-Boulder Regional Trail (LoBo) and next to the Oskar Blues Brewery, The Brewing Market coffee shop, a Whole Foods, and jobs centers including regional tech hubs for IBM, Xilinx, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Twitter and others.
"Our team is very intentional about where we locate our Storia communities," said Steven Shores, President & CEO of RangeWater. "Not only will this area benefit from more single-family rental housing, it also will be one of our most beautiful projects on 18 acres, with unparalleled mountain views and amenities in a thriving community."
When completed, the project will have one-, two- and three-bedroom options ranging from 788 to 1,423 square feet. Some homes will feature front yards and community amenities will include a pool and pocket parks.
RangeWater will begin construction in early 2022 and expects leasing to begin in the late 2022 with completion in early 2024.
This project is RangeWater's second development in Boulder County with an SFR component, with the first being https://www.boulderarmory.com/the-armory-boulder-co/The Armory. RangeWater is also developing 386-unit https://liverangewater.com/rangewater-breaks-ground-on-first-in-town-denver-development/Fox Iron Works in Denver, its third project in Colorado.
About RangeWater Real Estate
RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 30,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $5.4 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 68,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater.com.
