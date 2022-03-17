AutoGrid Deploys Utility Grade Virtual Power Plant of Residential Batteries in Southern California to Support Grid Resiliency in SCE's Service Area

AutoGrid has enrolled a Large Number of Residential Batteries in its Turnkey VPP Platform
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, AutoGrid Systems Inc., is using its platform to deploy a large-scale residential battery VPP in the Southern California Edison's (SCE) Power Flex program to contribute to cleaner energy throughout the state, and help accelerate California's carbon neutrality goals.
SCE, the state's second-largest investor-owned utility, which serves 15 million residents, has identified solar plus storage as critical for meeting California's carbon neutrality goal and grid resiliency.
Through its PowerFlex program, SCE provides incentives to residential solar and battery owners for participating in AutoGrid's VPP, allowing SCE customers to help stabilize, rebalance and increase the efficiency of their local power grid. AutoGrid's turnkey service includes all payment processing and customer support with the homeowners.
AutoGrid's Virtual Power Plant (VPP) is optimizing the operations of nearly 400kW of battery capacity. At times of peak demand, AutoGrid's VPP integrated with SCE dispatch systems will automatically respond to the utility's signals, and orchestrate carbon-free, battery-stored electricity to power homes.
"AutoGrid is pleased to be working with SCE to support the state's carbon neutrality goals and grid modernization," said Amit Narayan, founder & CEO of AutoGrid. "Virtual Power Plants not only help with immediate crises like the power outages and overextensions we've recently witnessed, but also let energy-conscious Californians do their parts to better their communities and make positive impacts on the environment."
Founded in 2010, with the mission of accelerating access to sustainable energy in order to combat climate change. AutoGrid's AI-driven software makes electric vehicles, batteries, roof-top solar, utility-scale wind and other distributed energy resources (DERs) smarter. By enabling prediction, optimization, and real-time control of millions of energy assets at an unprecedented scale, AutoGrid is making the vision of a decentralized, decarbonized, and democratized new energy world a reality. With over a decade of pioneering experience across the globe, AutoGrid offers fleet owners, energy-as-a-service companies, renewable project developers, utilities, and electricity retailers the ability to build, own, operate, and participate in intelligent and scalable Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) enabling them to disrupt the dependency on fossil-fuel based energy. AutoGrid Flex platform is managing over 6,000 MW of VPPs in 15 countries.
Arup Barat
SOURCE AutoGrid
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.