CAROLINA PRIDE REFRESHES PACKAGING WITH UPDATED, CLASSIC LOOK

GREENWOOD, S.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Pride, a leading regional producer of Bacon, Hot Dogs, Sausage and Lunchmeats, has unveiled a new logo and visual identity along with new packaging for their Carolina Pride Meats brand.
Carolina Pride's new branding provides a more contemporary look for the brand, while continuing to honor a 100-plus year heritage of delivering "true Southern taste" loved by generations of loyal consumers. The new look will incorporate the redesigned logo and visual identity across print and digital collateral, including their website (coming soon) and packaging, which will appear on grocery store shelves this spring. The new packaging highlights key product attributes and enables consumers to identify product information, cooking instructions, and nutritional information more easily.
In the words of CEO David Wiggins, "For more than 100 years our team in Greenwood has been committed to providing great food at a good value. In a rapidly changing world, our values of hospitality, quality, and family, don't change, which is why we continue to resonate with a growing number loyal customers, who consider our brand an important family tradition."
New packaging is hitting the shelves at key Retailers across the United States now.
About Carolina Pride
Founded in 1920, Carolina Pride proudly supplies the nation's finest distributors, restaurants, and retailers with high-quality, smoked meats, sausages, hot dogs and lunchmeats. Products include Original, Thick-sliced, and Lower Sodium Bacon, sliced 4X6 Hams and Turkey Breasts, Smoked Sausage, Cocktail Smoked Sausage and Breakfast Sausage, in addition to sandwich-ready lunchmeats and bologna. For more information about Carolina Pride Meats, please visit www.carolinapride.com or follow @carolinapridemeats on social media.
Media Contact
Rick Goodman, CMO, CCO.
rgoodman@eddyfoods.com
SOURCE Carolina Pride LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.