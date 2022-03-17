GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James D. Atkisson, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Palliative Medicine Specialist for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care.
Dr. James D. Atkisson has been working as a Palliative Medicine Specialist for over 38 years. He has practiced at Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care for the past fifteen years, located at 2901 Bridgeport Way West in University Place, WA.
He has always wanted to be a doctor and help people. Dr. Atkisson was first inspired after witnessing a childhood friend who hurt his leg while playing. Dr. Atkisson constructed a splint for his friend to help him walk, and this was when he knew he would pursue a career as a physician when he grew up.
To attain his college education, Dr. Atkisson attended the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1976. He then completed a General Surgery Residency at AMI Presbyterian Denver Hospital. Dr. Atkisson then did two Internal Medicine residencies at Danbury Hospital in 1980 and Greenwich Hospital in 1982. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), and is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a group led by physicians to evaluate doctors who achieve high standards in Internal Medicine healthcare.
Dr. Atkisson currently works in Hospital and Palliative Medicine at Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care in University Place, WA. He understands the pain a family feels when their loved ones are diagnosed with a terminal illness or decide to remove themselves from medical treatment. He works to make the patient's final days comfortable, relieve pain, and support their family.
Dr. Atkisson mainly focuses on quality of life care, working closely with the Hospice Team to support the patient and minimize their discomfort. He tries to reduce the patient's pain levels so they may spend time with their family in a relaxed environment after they stop receiving medical treatment. Dr. Atkisson enjoys working in this field to help his patients optimize their quality of life.
He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his Chemistry Professor and great mentor at the University of Kansas, Earl Huyser.
On a personal note, Dr. Atkisson loves to travel the world and spend time in the great outdoors.
For more information, visit www.chifranciscan.org.
