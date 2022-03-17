Empowered Seniors: How the Geriatric Academy's New E-Book is Helping the Elderly Navigate Dementia and Medication Safety

How One Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist is Bridging the Gap Between Crucial Medication Information and the Elderly to Help Save Lives

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tia Walker, author of The Inspired Caregiver once said, "to care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors." Caring for the elderly is not only a high honor but an incredible responsibility for thousands of people across the nation and beyond. While the aging process certainly comes with its fair share of changes and challenges, no one should ever feel like they are in a position where they are confused or uneducated about their own mental or physical health, or the health of one they are caring for. Board-certified geriatric pharmacist Kobi Nathan, Founder of the Geriatric Academy, is proud to announce the release of his purpose-driven 2-in-1 digital guide, How to Manage Medication Challenges and Dementia In the Elderly: Guidance From a Geriatric Clinician.

Unfortunately, until now there have been few resources available from reputable sources designed to help the elderly and their caregivers easily understand aging, dementia, and the potentially harmful medication interactions they may come across. In a country where nearly half the older demographic is habitually taking medication, the potential for error and mistakes from lack of medicinal literacy can happen often and can be fatal.

Due to this information gap, overmedication accounts for almost 30% of all hospital admissions in the elderly and is the fifth leading cause of death in the US for the older demographic.

In the groundbreaking digital guide How to Manage Medication Challenges and Dementia In the Elderly, Kobi Nathan outlines 2 key concepts to empower the elderly and their caregivers to become their own advocates concerning their medicinal therapy:

How to Identify and Reduce Medication Overuse and drug-associated adverse effects in the Elderly The Types, Causes, Diagnosis, Non-Pharmacological, and Pharmacological Management of the Various Dementias

Over 5.8 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer's and other related dementias, fatally impacting more seniors annually than breast and prostate cancer combined — yet no one is talking about the dangers of overmedication in the elderly and especially among dementia patients. Kobi Nathan leverages his years of direct clinical and teaching experience to address the needs of an underrepresented age demographic, and champion systemic change. The 2-in-1 digital guide breaks down the medical jargon into an easily-digested format to help educate and empower readers to take full responsibility for their medical safety or the safety of their loved ones.

"There are not enough geriatric-trained healthcare professionals to care for our older adult population, and this group is going to exponentially increase in numbers over the next few decades. This information can truly be transformational for all and has the capacity to improve quality of life, allow people to age in place at home, and prevent hospitalization and premature death." – Kobi Nathan, Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist and Founder of Geriatric Academy

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping the elderly and their caregivers understand medication safety; the Geriatric Academy's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about the Geriatric Academy, please visit: https://geriatricacademy.com/

All content available on the Geriatric Academy is only for informational and educational purposes, and must never be taken as medical advice. The goal is to become empowered with the evidence-based and practical information learned and engage purposefully with one's own medical provider.

About Geriatric Academy

The Geriatric Academy is an online platform designed to provide the elderly and their caregivers with the valuable information they need to navigate medical safety throughout their senior years with ease. Founded by board-certified geriatric pharmacist Kobi Nathan in 2022, the Geriatric Academy seeks to reach as many older adults and their caregivers as possible to help reduce easily preventable medication-associated hospital admissions and deaths through responsible and ethical education.

