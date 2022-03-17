International Decade of Indigenous Languages highlighted with e-book Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada

GATINEAU, QC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - As we embark on the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, LAC invites you to learn about the diversity of the histories, languages and cultures of Indigenous peoples by consulting Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada, an interactive multimedia e-book featuring essays written by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation staff.
This e-book highlights the stories and unique perspectives of First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation. It builds upon two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives at LAC: We Are Here: Sharing Stories and Listen, Hear Our Voices.
Presented mostly in the Indigenous languages spoken by the people represented in each essay, the e-book features personal interpretations of a wide range of archival and published records digitized through the We Are Here: Sharing Stories initiative. Indigenous-related collection items were chosen by the authors and include journals, maps, artwork, photographs, publications and audiovisual recordings.
The e-book features 28 essays in the following languages and dialects, which are accompanied by English and French versions:
- First Nations: Anishinaabemowin, Anishinabemowin, Denesųłiné, Kanien'kéha, Mi'kmaq, nêhiyawêwin and Nishnaabemowin
- Inuit: Inuttut and Inuktitut (Roman orthography and syllabics)
- Métis Nation: Heritage Michif
This exciting resource offers a unique reading experience and a look into a selection of documentary heritage materials of First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation found in the collections at LAC. It is also a particularly timely document to consult, as it aligns with the mandate of the UNESCO-designated International Decade of Indigenous Languages, which focuses on the human rights of Indigenous-language users.
Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada is available free of charge and can be downloaded from Apple Books (iBooks format) or LAC's website (EPUB format).
Quotes
"This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to support the efforts of Indigenous peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages and cultures. Not only does it build bridges with new generations in First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation communities, but it also contributes to educating the entire country on Indigenous peoples' ancestral languages and traditions before any part of this land became known as Canada."
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"I am simply amazed by the amount of effort, passion and true collaboration shown by everyone involved in this project, from Indigenous authors at Library and Archives Canada to translators and project coordinators. Truth and reconciliation can only happen when there is openness, respect and an understanding of Indigenous peoples' past and present. Hearing these stories from Indigenous people themselves, in their own words, is one step along that path."
Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada
Quick facts
- A virtual discussion with three authors of the e-book Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada was presented during the Frankfurt Book Fair, an international event featuring publishing industry professionals from around the world, with Canada actively participating as the Guest of Honour country in 2021.
- LAC is committed to including different perspectives and stories in both its collection and the national discourse. Some recent examples include the $14.9 million invested to support Indigenous communities to increase access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation heritage, through two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives: We Are Here: Sharing Stories and Listen, Hear Our Voices.
- Additionally, the Government of Canada's Budget 2021 allocated LAC another $14.9 million over four years to support the preservation of Indigenous heritage through LAC.
Associated links
- Panel discussion with Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada e-book authors
- International Decade of Indigenous Languages – UNESCO
- Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives
- We Are Here: Sharing Stories
- Listen, Hear Our Voices
- LAC's Indigenous Heritage Action Plan
- International Decade of Indigenous Languages – Canadian Heritage
About Library and Archives Canada
The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.
Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca.
Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.
Search for related information by keyword: Financial assistance | History and heritage | Library and Archives Canada | general public | news releases | Hon. Pablo Rodriguez
SOURCE Library and Archives Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.