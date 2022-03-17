International Decade of Indigenous Languages highlighted with e-book Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada

GATINEAU, QC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - As we embark on the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, LAC invites you to learn about the diversity of the histories, languages and cultures of Indigenous peoples by consulting Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada, an interactive multimedia e-book featuring essays written by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation staff.

This e-book highlights the stories and unique perspectives of First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation. It builds upon two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives at LAC: We Are Here: Sharing Stories and Listen, Hear Our Voices.

Presented mostly in the Indigenous languages spoken by the people represented in each essay, the e-book features personal interpretations of a wide range of archival and published records digitized through the We Are Here: Sharing Stories initiative. Indigenous-related collection items were chosen by the authors and include journals, maps, artwork, photographs, publications and audiovisual recordings.

The e-book features 28 essays in the following languages and dialects, which are accompanied by English and French versions:

First Nations: Anishinaabemowin, Anishinabemowin, Denesųłiné, Kanien'kéha, Mi'kmaq, nêhiyawêwin and Nishnaabemowin

Anishinaabemowin, Anishinabemowin, Denesųłiné, Kanien'kéha, Mi'kmaq, nêhiyawêwin and Nishnaabemowin Inuit: Inuttut and Inuktitut (Roman orthography and syllabics)

Inuttut and Inuktitut (Roman orthography and syllabics) Métis Nation: Heritage Michif

This exciting resource offers a unique reading experience and a look into a selection of documentary heritage materials of First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation found in the collections at LAC. It is also a particularly timely document to consult, as it aligns with the mandate of the UNESCO-designated International Decade of Indigenous Languages, which focuses on the human rights of Indigenous-language users.

Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada is available free of charge and can be downloaded from Apple Books (iBooks format) or LAC's website (EPUB format).

Quotes

"This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to support the efforts of Indigenous peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages and cultures. Not only does it build bridges with new generations in First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation communities, but it also contributes to educating the entire country on Indigenous peoples' ancestral languages and traditions before any part of this land became known as Canada."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am simply amazed by the amount of effort, passion and true collaboration shown by everyone involved in this project, from Indigenous authors at Library and Archives Canada to translators and project coordinators. Truth and reconciliation can only happen when there is openness, respect and an understanding of Indigenous peoples' past and present. Hearing these stories from Indigenous people themselves, in their own words, is one step along that path."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

A virtual discussion with three authors of the e-book Nations to Nations: Indigenous Voices at Library and Archives Canada was presented during the Frankfurt Book Fair, an international event featuring publishing industry professionals from around the world, with Canada actively participating as the Guest of Honour country in 2021.

was presented during the Frankfurt Book Fair, an international event featuring publishing industry professionals from around the world, with actively participating as the Guest of Honour country in 2021. LAC is committed to including different perspectives and stories in both its collection and the national discourse. Some recent examples include the $14.9 million invested to support Indigenous communities to increase access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation heritage, through two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives: We Are Here: Sharing Stories and Listen, Hear Our Voices.

invested to support Indigenous communities to increase access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation heritage, through two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives: We Are Here: Sharing Stories and Listen, Hear Our Voices. Additionally, the Government of Canada's Budget 2021 allocated LAC another $14.9 million over four years to support the preservation of Indigenous heritage through LAC.

Associated links

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca.

Stay connected through RSS , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Flickr , blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Search for related information by keyword: Financial assistance | History and heritage | Library and Archives Canada | general public | news releases | Hon. Pablo Rodriguez

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada