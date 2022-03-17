New Podcast--Boxers' Stories Aim to Help Others Face Life's Challenges Outside the Ring

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life's Tough Media is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, Life's Tough – Boxers Are TOUGHER! Hosted by tech consultant Matthew Pomara, a huge fan of the sport, he's also an amateur competitive boxer, mixed martial artist, and kickboxer. Pomara serves as CEO of Long Island Boxing Charities, a non-profit that financially supports and honors former professional boxers, as well as the next generation in the sport.

Pomara believes that boxing is a great metaphor for business and life. He, like the charity, believes that all fighters who have been disabled or injured in competition deserve to live with dignity. To raise money for the cause, Pomara has even competed in matches as a volunteer, fighting for those who can't fight for themselves.

In each episode of Life's Tough – Boxers Are TOUGHER! using his understanding of the boxing industry, love of the game and his natural empathy, Pomara discusses a specific life challenge someone in the fighting game has had to face and how they overcame that challenge to compete or excel in the sport.

The iconic fictional boxer Rocky Balboa once said, "You, me or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." Every person who has enjoyed some success has had to understand that and live that. Sometimes your toughest opponent is life itself.

Special guest include world class boxing champions Cletus Seldin, The Hebrew Hammer, Maureen Shae, Tim Witherspoon, and Matt "The Beta Bomber" Farrago.

These true stories of hard-won victories and personal triumph and perseverance are sure to inspire listeners to fight on.

Because if you're in the fight of your life, you'd better know who's in your corner.

Produced by Life's Tough Media, the Life's Tough – Boxers are TOUGHER! podcast launches on Friday, March 18, 2022, and will be available on all your favorite podcasting platforms and at lifestough.com.

About Life's Tough Media:

Founded in 2019, Life's Tough Media is a media production company that is on the rise with a mission of connecting people back to themselves and to each other through innovative podcasts, films, documentaries, and books. The brand is focused on building community, empowering audiences, and teaching people how to be "tougher" than their circumstances and how to reinvent themselves. Founder Dustin Plantholt declares, "We are sparking a movement and we're changing the world, one heart at a time, freeing others from shame, guilt and anger. It's life … life is tough … but YOU can be TOUGHER!" For more information on their Podcast Services Division offerings, please visit lifestough.com or email to info@lifestough.com.

