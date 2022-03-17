European Online Payment Fraud and Security in 2022: E-Commerce Trends in Europe Shift as Fraudulent Activities Increase

DUBLIN, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Online Payment Fraud and Security 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As online payment transactions become more numerous, so do the forms of potential fraudulent activities. B2C E-Commerce losses due to online payment fraud were expected to increase by over 10% worldwide in 2021. Card fraud in E-Commerce comprises more than two-thirds of all card fraud in the UK, and many institutions are implementing increased online security precautions to address consumer concerns. For example, payment habits in the UK and Germany have been influenced by this need for more security and its lack of security discourages many Spanish shoppers from making purchases on social networks.
Online-payment-related fraud on the rise
Losses incurred from online payment fraud are on the rise worldwide and are projected to have more than doubled in the five-year span between 2018 and 2023. In the European region, and most prominently in the UK, consumers are altering their payment habits post-COVID-19 in search of greater security. In Germany, two out of every three of E-Commerce companies has identified a noticeable rise in fraudulent activities. Over 85% of online retailers in Switzerland reported having been victims of fraud.
Questions Covered in the report:
- What are the top reasons behind changes in payment habits in several countries in Europe amid COVID-19?
- How large are the losses to fraudulent online payment activities in the European E-Commerce market?
- How important is the consideration of online payment security to digital buyers in Europe?
- Which preventative measures are being taken against online payment fraud, globally and in the UK?
- What are the different types of fraud experienced by the various countries in Europe?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Overview of Online Payment Fraud Trends, February 2022
- Overview and Updates of Payment Authentication Solutions, February 2022
- Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Losses to Online Payment Fraud, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e
- Value of Consumer Losses To Fraudulent Robocalls, in USD billion, 2021e & 2022f
- Top Important Factors in Consumers' Online Experience, in % of Consumers, September 2021
- Number of Users Making Online Payment With Facial Recognition, in billions, 2020 & 2025f
- Number of Users Who Will Be Confirming Transactions With Voice Recognition, in millions, 2020 & 2025f
- Attitudes Towards Interaction With Business Online, incl. Purchasing, in % of Adult Consumers, January 2021
3. Regional
- Reasons for Changed Payment Habits During COVID-19, in % of Consumers, by Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and the UK, April 2021
- Share of Online Retailers Who Experienced Fraud/Attempted Fraud in the Past 12 Months, in %, March 2021
4. UK
- E-Commerce Fraud Loss on UK-Issued Cards, in GBP million, and Share of Total Card Fraud, in %, 2015 - 2020
- Value of Fraud Losses Committed on a UK-Issued Credit, Debit or Charge Card, by UK and International Location, in GBP million, H1 2018 - H1 2021
- Top Reasons For Changes in Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19, in % of Consumers, April 2021
- Share of Adult Consumers Who Use More Security Steps While Online, in %, January 2021
5. Germany
- Share of E-Commerce Companies Who Stated that Fraud Had Risen Sharply/Very Sharply, in %, March 2021
- Share of E-Commerce Companies Who Stated That Fraud Had Risen Due To COVID-19, in %, March 2021
- Top Reasons For Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19, in % of Consumers, April 2021
6. France
- Most Trusted Payment Methods, by Degree of Confidence, in % of Adults, October 2021
- Fraud Risks in Payment Methods, by Type, and by Importance Degree, in % of Adults, October 2021
- Top Situations of Being a Victim of Fraud, by Degree of Fear, in % of Adults, October 2021
7. Spain
- Breakdown of Reasons for Never Purchasing on a Social Network, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020 & 2021
8. Italy
- Top Reasons For Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19, in % of Consumers, April 2021
9. Austria
- Share of Respondents Who Have Been Victims of Internet Fraud, in %, November 2020
- Top Internet Fraud Types Experienced, in % of Respondents, November 2020
- Top Important Factors When Shopping Online, in % of Respondents, September 2021
- Top Reasons For Payment Method Habits Changes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, in % of Consumers, April 2021
10. Switzerland
- Share of Online Retailers Who Have Been Affected by Fraud, in %, 2021
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- Discover Financial Services
- JCB
- Mastercard Inc
- UnionPay
- Visa Inc
