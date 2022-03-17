St Patrick's Day makes a welcome return to the Emerald Isle

DUBLIN, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the first live St Patrick's Day events on the island of Ireland for two years. In Dublin, thousands witnessed the joyful return of the much-loved St Patrick's Festival as a colourful parade animated the city streets to celebrate Ireland's national day.
Joining as the St Patrick's Festival International Guest of Honour was American actor, John C. Reilly. The Step Brothers star was in Dublin taking in the sights, including a special visit to the Home of Guinness, the Guinness Storehouse, before attending the first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019.
St Patrick's Day is celebrated all over the world by the 80 million who claim links to Ireland. Irish music and dance have become synonymous with celebrations to mark the day. This year, Tourism Ireland is extending an invitation to celebrate Irish heritage in Milan, London, New York and Sydney on St Patrick's Day with the Green Button Festival.
The Green Button Festival is lighting up digital billboards today in these four cities, connecting passers-by with some of Ireland's best-loved and up-and-coming musicians. City-dwellers can interact with the billboards to trigger sound and vision recordings of some of Ireland's top talent performing at various locations around the island.
The festival is brought to life when passers-by use their smartphone to scan giant QR codes and press the green button to activate a performance.
In addition to the big city billboards, the performances can be viewed by anyone anywhere via Ireland.com, so wherever you are around the globe today, an Irish music festival can be on hand.
The event and the technology behind it is the first music billboard festival to happen across cities and time zones controlled by individuals' mobile phones.
Festival acts include Clannad and Denise Chaila in County Donegal, Ryan McMullan from the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast, which was named a UNESCO City of Music late last year. And also available on screen are acts such as contemporary folk band Kíla, DJ and vocalist Gemma Bradley, and Riverdance, performing at the Giant's Causeway and Cliffs of Moher.
The Green Button Festival is shining a light on the Irish music scene's established names and rising stars, revealing a whole new side to Ireland on St Patrick's Day.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpo_TRL_KIY
SOURCE Tourism Ireland
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.