Sycle, Industry-Leading Practice Management Software Provider, Announces New President

DENVER, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sycle LLC, the leading practice management solution provider in hearing healthcare, is pleased to announce that Joel Lockwood has been appointed President of Sycle. Lockwood will lead the organization in its mission to facilitate the delivery of better hearing to the world.

Joel is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership and executive experience in the Technology sector, guiding teams across functional areas focused on delivering products and services to customers. His management experience includes enterprise, start-ups and agency organizations, working with F500 customers as well as small businesses. His specialty is the development of optimal growth strategies based on metrics and analysis. Prior to the President position, Joel was VP of Marketing and Communications for Sycle.

"We're excited to have Joel on board as President," said Tony Manna, President of Cochlear Americas/Cochlear LTD., Sycle's parent company. "Sycle is already the number one provider in this space. Joel's leadership will further strengthen Sycle's offerings, expand their partnership ecosystem, and enhance their strategic enterprise relationships."

Joel has held executive positions at large corporations such as Computer Associates, Sun Microsystems, America Online, and Teradata, as well as successful start-up companies. He spent ten years as Partner and President of Ozone Online, a digital marketing agency. In his career, Joel has worked with customers large and small, including P&G, Intel, Amgen, Autodesk, Siemens, Medtronic, and other industry leaders.

"I am especially thrilled to take the helm of a company that is positioned so well for the future," said Lockwood. "We have an amazing team, top to bottom, and are working on some exciting technologies that will greatly enhance our customers' ability to deliver excellent service to their patients. I look forward to leading the company through the next stage of growth."

About Sycle

Sycle is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) company headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado with offices in Alabama and Vancouver. Sycle provides innovative solutions for managing a modern audiology practice. Sycle was founded in 2001 with a clear mission: To facilitate the delivery of better hearing to the world. It started as an idea to help audiologists better connect with their patients; today, Sycle has evolved into the audiology industry's number one practice management software. Over 8,000 clinics and 20,000 hearing care professionals in 13 countries worldwide depend on Sycle to run their businesses. Sycle develops software and integrations that eliminates tedious tasks and streamlines workflows. This allows clients more time with their patients and ultimately helps them treat more people suffering from hearing loss. To learn more, visit https://sycle.net.

About Cochlear Limited COH

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 650,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 4,000 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$2 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

