White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection To Host Exclusive Charlie Bird Restaurant Collaboration This April 2022

KENNEBUNK, Maine, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A coastal landmark for over 150 years, White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection has partnered with Delicious Hospitality Group's acclaimed Charlie Bird and Chef / Owner Ryan Hardy to host a weekend-long, collaborative culinary experience this April 22-24, 2022. Part of Auberge Resorts Collection's Taste of Auberge, a new culinary journey bringing together exclusive chef partnerships and restaurant pop-ups at select properties throughout 2022, the immersive weekend will include unforgettable epicurean events and exceptional new menu items at the resort's signature culinary destination, White Barn Inn Restaurant. Mathew Woolf, the resort's executive chef, and Ryan Hardy, founder, CEO and chef of Delicious Hospitality Group, have partnered to curate a weekend of dinners and events that highlight the intersection of tastes, sounds and aesthetics of both celebrated restaurants. The exclusive collaboration, Charlie Bird at White Barn Inn, will celebrate the resort's signature coastal fare and Charlie Bird's New-American cuisine and downtown edge, providing guests and locals with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in the heart of Kennebunk.

"Since its launch as a pioneering fine-dining establishment in 1973, White Barn Inn has been one of the most sought-after culinary destinations in the Northeast," said Daniel Braun, general manager, White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are thrilled to offer our guests this unique opportunity to experience New York City's beloved Charlie Bird while visiting the Inn. The restaurant's commitment to using fresh, seasonal ingredients perfectly complements the focus of our culinary program, which creates stunning dishes that celebrate the local bounty native to Maine."

Based in New York City and founded by chef Ryan Hardy, Delicious Hospitality Group focuses on creating memorable hospitality experiences featuring an inventive culinary style and an extraordinary wine program. When Charlie Bird opened in 2013, a dream was realized for Hardy who traveled the world in an endless search of art, design and food, as he would incorporate hospitality in a new, authentic way led by details, color and a mission. This approach changed the New York dining scene and laid the groundwork for expansion, first with Pasquale Jones wood-fired cuisine in Nolita and then Legacy Records, an upscale dining experience near Hudson Yards.

"I am excited to bring a taste of NYC and our restaurant Charlie Bird to Kennebunk this spring," shared Chef Hardy. "My team and I are looking forward to cooking alongside Executive Chef Woolf to create an immersive experience for the White Barn Inn and Kennebunk community. The menus at our restaurants are heavily influenced by this stretch of coast, and we plan to have a lot of fun tasting, cooking, and highlighting the region together."

The weekend events will kick off with Cocktails in the Barn, a welcome reception with chefs Ryan Hardy and Mathew Woolf. Attendees are invited to get to know the chefs and learn more about the inspiration behind the collaboration, as they enjoy craft cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the resort's bespoke casual dining concept, Little Barn. The celebrations continue that evening with Charlie Bird Classics, an opening dinner at White Barn Inn Restaurant. Foodies can immerse themselves in Charlie Bird's signature dishes made with ingredients from the property's longtime seafood purveyors and farms, including Maine razor clams with salted chiles, locally-sourced oysters, and crispy skin chicken with lemon, fennel and broccoli raab.

On Saturday afternoon, Little Barn will host a Pasta Making and Wine Tasting experience led by the chefs. Guests will enjoy an interactive lunch, where they'll learn the ins and outs of dried pasta vs. fresh pasta, including a chef demonstration. Meanwhile Charlie Bird's Wine Team led by Theo Lieberman will guide guests through a selection of wines to accompany the demonstration and pasta dishes. That evening, White Barn Inn Restaurant will host a 5-Course Dining Experience, curated between chef Ryan Hardy and chef Mathew Woolf. Delight in dishes like fluke crudo, fresh sea scallops, wood-oven roasted suckling pig agnolotti and salt marsh lamb abbacchio, alongside a highly-curated wine pairing led by Charlie Bird sommelier, Theo Lieberman and White Barn Inn's wine director, Chris Bayley, to the backdrop of a signature Charlie Bird playlist. Following the evening's second seating, guests can head over to Little Barn for an after party where they'll get the chance to mingle with the Charlie Bird and White Barn Inn teams while enjoying Charlie Bird's famous Fried Chicken alongside handcrafted cocktails. Finally, guests can indulge in a one-of-a-kind White Barn Inn brunch on Sunday featuring White Barn Inn's brunch classics with a downtown New York twist, including a special dish from Charlie Bird.

White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome chef Ryan Hardy for the Charlie Bird at White Barn Inn pop-up from April 22-24, 2022. To attend any of the events, guests can call the resort to book or can purchase the Charlie Bird at White Barn Inn package. Rate for the bundle package inclusive of all weekend events is $550 + tax and gratuity. For more information or to book a stay, please visit aubergeresorts.com/whitebarninn.

About White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection

A beloved local landmark for over 150 years, White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection is synonymous with warm New England hospitality, rustic charm, and uncompromising attention to detail. Just a 90-minute drive north of Boston in the charming coastal town of Kennebunk, Maine, the 27-room property is renowned as one of the country's most distinctive getaways offering supreme levels of quality, luxury, and gracious service. The hotel's four waterfront cottages boast coastal views and access to White Barn Marina. Amenities include an outdoor infinity pool, coastal views, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, convenient access to fine shopping and art galleries in Kennebunkport, as well as a variety of experiences from bike riding to local apple orchards to traditional Maine lobster bakes. The White Barn Restaurant, a culinary legend, Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond fine dining destination, offers seasonal, contemporary New England cuisine while the new Little Barn is a casual eatery where chef Mathew Woolf brings the local Maine farmstead and fisheries to the table in flavorful, approachable dishes. In summer 2020, White Barn Inn unveiled a property-wide redesign led by New York-based Jenny Wolf Interiors that refreshed guest rooms and public spaces with playful contemporary touches and elements from local Maine purveyors.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/whitebarninn

Follow White Barn Inn on Facebook and Instagram @WhiteBarnAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Madison Chelf, Murphy O'Brien, 1 9493104786, mchelf@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection