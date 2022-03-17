Iterable Named a Strong Performer in Evaluation of Email Marketing Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, a cross-channel customer engagement platform that powers joyful experiences for modern brands, has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester, an independent research firm, in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022.
This year's report evaluated 13 email marketing service providers based on 24 criteria, which are split into three categories—current offering, strategy, and market presence. Iterable received the highest possible score in the campaign management, dynamic content, product vision, and performance criteria.
According to the report, "Iterable's campaign and content management, including orchestration and dynamic content capabilities, are among the best in this evaluation. Its internal content library retains revision history indefinitely; stores content, segments, segment logic, and workflow in sortable snippets; and can set orchestrations and dynamic content based not just on an event occurrence but also on the metadata surrounding that event." The report also notes, "Iterable pairs exceptional capabilities — such as a NoSQL data model, limitless data storage, and an automated segmentation module — with a company culture and take on email unlike those of any other vendor we reviewed."
The acceleration to a digital-first economy has created the hyper-connected consumer who has an abundance of options of brands to buy from. To win in this environment, businesses need to build seamless, personalized, and memorable cross-channel experiences that stand out to consumers. Email remains one of the strongest marketing channels, and, as such, is the gateway to building joyful cross-channel experiences that drive long-term connections between brands and consumers. "The company works to create joy for its clients and their customers," Forrester VP, Principal Analyst Shar VanBoskirk writes in the report. "And email provides a gateway to joy by extending a brand, originating more moments for interaction, and offering a canvas for customer insight collection and enrichment."
"Email marketing continues to be a vital channel for driving sales, revenue, and retention. But with the acceleration of our digital economy, brands need to switch to using email as the gateway to cross-channel customer engagement to create joyful experiences in every interaction," shares Adriana Gil Miner, CMO of Iterable. "In this environment, where connection is currency, selecting a marketing platform that enables marketers to harmonize, individualize and make interactions dynamic is critical for success. We're proud to be named a Strong Performer by Forrester because it validates the work we are doing to drive joy for our clients and their customers."
The average consumer sees at least 5,000 ads, and receives an average of 121 emails a day. That doesn't take into account the multitude of other touchpoints that are inundating consumers daily. To stand out in today's environment, marketers need a service provider that will stand with them. With a "company culture and take on email unlike those of any other vendor [Forrester] reviewed," Iterable believes it is a partner and provider for both.
Learn more about Iterable at iterable.com.
About Iterable
Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers joyful experiences for modern brands. With Iterable, marketers can create, optimize, and measure every interaction taking place throughout the customer journey. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Box choose Iterable to build customer-centric experiences at scale by delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time. Visit iterable.com for more information.
