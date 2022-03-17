Government of Canada supports Manitoba and Prairie farmers with over $66 million to adopt sustainable practices and technologies

WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers are key players in building a healthy environment and a more sustainable agriculture sector in Canada.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency) and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, highlighted the support of over $66 million to help Manitoba and Prairie farmers adopt sustainable farming practices and clean technologies that build farmers resilience to a changing climate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Parliamentary Secretary Duguid highlighted federal support of up to $62 million for two organizations to deliver the On-Farm Climate Action Fund in Manitoba and other Prairie provinces.

Manitoba Association of Watersheds will deliver up to $40 million to provide knowledge, tools, skills and financial incentives that aim to help farmers to adopt and deploy real, measurable and practical climate solutions across Manitoba and Saskatchewan in the area of rotational grazing, nitrogen management and cover cropping.

Canola Council of Canada will deliver up to $22 million to work with farmers across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta to increase canola yields while reducing nitrous oxide emissions.

Both groups will distribute the funding through individual application intakes to help farmers adopt and implement immediate on-farm beneficial management practices that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases. Activities supported through the Fund are expected to reduce GHG emissions by up to 2 million tonnes by 2024, while improving the health and resiliency of farmers soil.

In addition, Parliamentary Secretary Duguid highlighted support of up to over $4.4 million for 10 projects approved so far across Manitoba under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. This will help farmers adapt to a changing climate and boost their long-term competitiveness, all while cutting emissions. This funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and the bioeconomy.

Together with Canadians and communities, the Government of Canada is taking real action to fight climate change and build a strong, prosperous agriculture sector. Canada's agriculture sector currently accounts for 10 percent of Canada's GHG emissions and has the potential to play a key role in reducing national GHG emissions and improving climate resiliency.

The Government of Canada is focused on working as a partner for Canadian farmers as they help Canada meet its national emissions reduction targets, protect the environment, and strengthen the competitiveness of Canada's agricultural businesses and economy.

Quotes

"The fight against climate change is not only about reducing Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, but also helping farmers to innovate and adopt more sustainable farming practices. In Manitoba, we have partnered with two sector organizations to deliver funds directly to local farmers who are ready to take action and build climate resilience. We are also investing directly in 10 new clean technology adoption projects to make local farming practices more sustainable. Together, we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our environment and provide farmers with the support needed to make their operations more sustainable for future generations."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Here in Manitoba, farmers with the support of academic and industry groups, are implementing amazing new technologically-advanced practices that are improving their sustainability on a daily basis. As our Government prepares to present its plan to reduce emissions and reach our climate 2030 goals, today's announcement shows very tangibly what we can do to support Manitoba and Prairie farmers to achieve greater sustainability, while improving their bottom line."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency) and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Manitoba Association of Watersheds is thrilled to have the opportunity to support farmers throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan as they implement and expand use of beneficial management practices that are known to have positive effects on water and soil health, and climate resiliency. We welcome the opportunity to support our farmers by providing incentive based programs alongside training, development and mentorship opportunities to help ensure successful, long-term adaptation of these practices."

- Garry Wasylowski, Board Chair, Manitoba Association of Watersheds

"Canadian canola farmers are leaders in sustainability and we're pleased that the Government of Canada is providing support to continue their progress. We look forward to partnering through the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to advance productivity and build climate resilience through nitrogen management for the canola value chain."

- Jim Everson, president, Canola Council of Canada

Quick Facts

Today's On-Farm Climate Action Fund announcement echoes a national announcement, made by Minister Bibeau on February 22, 2022 , of 12 recipient organizations approved to deliver the Fund, which will help address barriers to wider adoption, including up-front implementation costs, lack of risk protection and limited availability of information and agronomic services.

, of 12 recipient organizations approved to deliver the Fund, which will help address barriers to wider adoption, including up-front implementation costs, lack of risk protection and limited availability of information and agronomic services. First announced in Budget 2021, the On-Farm Climate Action Fund is an initiative to help farmers tackle climate change. It is part of the Government of Canada's Agricultural Climate Solutions initiative, which falls under the $4 billion Natural Climate Solutions Fund, an initiative managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Agricultural Climate Solutions initiative, which falls under the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, an initiative managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Farmers across Manitoba are encouraged to use the On-Farm Climate Action Fund Web Tool for Farmers to determine which recipient organization best serves their needs.

are encouraged to use the On-Farm Climate Action Fund Web Tool for Farmers to determine which recipient organization best serves their needs. Today's Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program announcement echoes a national announcement, made by Minister Bibeau on February 3, 2022 , of the first wave of approved projects under the Program, which will help farmers adapt to a changing climate and boost their long-term competitiveness, all while cutting emissions. Information on the 10 projects approved so far across Manitoba under the ACT Program is available in this searchable database.

, of the first wave of approved projects under the Program, which will help farmers adapt to a changing climate and boost their long-term competitiveness, all while cutting emissions. Information on the 10 projects approved so far across under the ACT Program is available in this searchable database. Under the ACT Program, the Adoption Stream supports the purchase and installation of commercially available clean technologies and processes with a priority given to those that show evidence of GHG emissions and other environmental co-benefits. The Research and Innovation Stream supports pre-market innovation, including research, development, demonstration and commercialization activities, to develop transformative clean technologies and enable the expansion of current technologies.

All projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has announced $550 million in federal investments to support the development and adoption of clean technologies and beneficial management practices. In addition to the ACS – On-Farm Climate Action Fund and the ACT Program, the $185-million Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) – Living Labs program has been launched to support carbon sequestration and GHG emission reduction.

