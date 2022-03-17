Iconic Los Angeles Athletic Club Joins Crescent Hotels & Resorts' Latitudes Collection

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Los Angeles Athletic Club – one of the West Coast's premier private athletic and social clubs – is now being managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, and will undergo extensive improvements to the athletic facilities, the hotel, and restaurant venues. Situated on the top three floors of a 12-story private club, the boutique hotel features 72 elegantly appointed guestrooms and nine luxury suites, each styled according to a different theme.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club (LAAC) is well-known as a private oasis in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Founded in 1880, it was the first private club in the city.

The LAAC opened in its current location at the corner of 7th and Olive Street in 1912. In 1914, it became the first club to admit women.

The LAAC provides luxurious rooms, state-of-the-art athletic and spa facilities, and features award-winning restaurants and bars on site. Plus, with 17,200 square feet of ballrooms, meeting and event space, the iconic property can host an array of world-class events, weddings and galas.

"From overnight accommodations to premier health and wellness facilities, the Los Angeles Athletic Club has it all," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "This hotel, with its storied history, is a perfect fit for Crescent's Latitudes Collection. Over the years, this fitness and social destination has hosted many VIP guests, including Olympic athletes who have trained here."

Guests will find evidence of the building's important history throughout the property, with memorabilia including Olympic medals, sculptures, and artwork on display. Every year, the hotel hosts the John Wooden Awards, one of the most prestigious ceremonies for collegiate basketball. This year's ceremony is scheduled for April 8, 2022.

Guests are granted full access to the club's expansive athletic facilities and classes. Spanning 90,000 square feet, there are handball, racquetball, squash, volleyball, and basketball courts; studios dedicated to Pilates, yoga, kickboxing, and aerobics; and two pools. One pool features a dome overtop and beaux-art lighting.

The Club's newest amenity, Neptune Spa, provides guests with pampering opportunities in a relaxing, tranquil environment. On the rooftop, Hercules Beach features an open-air gym and group exercise venue, as well as a beach bar.

The LAAC is home to five restaurants and bars, each serving up their own special ambiance.

The Trophy Room is one of the property's newest additions. Surrounded by 1,000+ bottles of wine, guests will enjoy superior five- or eight-course menus paired with wines selected by an esteemed sommelier.

Invention restaurant and bar was recently voted "the best looking bar" in Downtown Los Angeles. With its fan back chairs, 180-degree view of the city, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the dining area maintains the feel of "Old Downtown."

Famous Players, an upscale casual bistro, serves continental breakfast (included with all rooms) and a lunch menu that changes with the seasons.

The Blue Room is known for a customized bar that carries more than 50 whiskeys. Original to The Club's 1912 opening, The Blue Room speakeasy relaunched in 2015. It is one of the most crowing features of the property.

The Plunge Café, situated near the pool, serves a variety of grab-and-go options with style, and offers a great place to relax in-between workouts, or after a hot shower.

For more information, to view photos, or to book your stay at The Los Angeles Athletic Club, visit the hotel's website, or call 1-213-625-2211.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, IHG, & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of 30+ independent & lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Hall Arts Hotel, a Curio Collection and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

