Start-Up, STOW IT, Offers the Most Affordable Long-Term Parking Rates at Charlotte Airport

FORT COLLINS,Colo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Colorado-based start-up has partnered with airport parking facilities in Charlotte to help you save money while you travel. Most airport parking facilities offer daily parking rates that quickly add up for long-term travel, but with STOW IT, they offer a more affordable option for long-term parking in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
STOW IT has partnered with airport parking operators all over the United States to help long-term travelers, second homeowners, individuals who travel for business, or any other reason you may be away from home for an extended period find and reserve a spot for their vehicle while they are away! STOW IT's monthly parking program is one of the only places where you can find the most affordable prices for airport parking with the rate at Charlotte Douglas International airport. Their rates are $120 a month for uncovered parking and $140 a month for covered parking.
All the current parking facilities that STOW IT has partnered up with offer 24/7 shuttle services to and from the airport and security measures for your vehicle including security cameras and onsite staff. One of the best features that STOW IT offers is their monthly rate with no long-term commitment.You can choose your check-in and check-out dates and do not have to sign any contract for how long you will need to stay.
If you are in need of affordable long-term airport parking in Charlotte, you can make your reservation online through the STOW IT website, https://www.stowit.com/Charlotte-Airport-long-term-parking. Simply click the "book now" button on either the covered or uncovered options and choose the dates you need. If you do not have a set date in mind for check-out, STOW IT offers a month-to-month options that renews your reservation every thirty days until you are ready to move out.
STOW IT will save you money, make your life easier, and change the way you travel, give it a try next time you travel!
Media contact: info@stowit.com
SOURCE STOW IT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.